Medical Gas Equipment Market 2020 by industry trends, statistics, key companies growth and regional forecast

Medical Gas Equipment Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Medical gas equipment products are classified into outlets, manifolds, hose assemblies, cylinders, alarm systems, flowmeters, medical air compressors, regulators, masks and vacuum systems. These products find application in, diagnostic procedures, in emergency actions, laboratory tests and surgeries.

Medical gas systems are integral to diagnosis, therapy and anesthesia practices in medical settings. Expanding ageing population base which is highly susceptible to chronic diseases is the key factor driving the demand for medical gas equipment.

With the help of recent technological advancements many major players are able to develop and roll out cost efficient products, supporting their adoption on a large scale. Estimates suggests that medical gas equipment market size will exceed USD 8 billion in terms of annual valuation by 2026.

Pressure regulators aid in reducing the pressure within cylinders to a level that can be easily and safely utilized in operating on patients in hospitals or other facilities. Regulators are expected to witness high demand as most of the specialty gases are delivered in cylinders compressed to high pressures. These equipment are critical for the safety as well as effectiveness of surgical operating systems. Moreover, there is a growing focus on technological advancement to develop high quality regulators.

In 2019, hospitals dominated as the end-use segment due to the rise in surgical and diagnostic procedures that are being conducted at these facilities. Moreover, new clinical trials conducted in multi-specialty hospitals may provide ample opportunity to the patients to explore experimental therapies. Rising demand for respiratory treatments will lead to utilization of advanced medical equipment, boosting product demand from hospitals.

Over the last few decades, Europe has shown a high propensity for the adoption of technologically advanced products in medical facilities as well as high funding for advanced healthcare research. As advanced medical gas equipment systems aid in improving control and precision, offering better therapeutic results, the products are likely to experience immense demand from the region.

Europe medical gas equipment market is expected to grow at a considerable pace over the analysis period due to growing prevalence of respiratory disorders as well as presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure across the region. In addition, rise in industry-hospital collaborations as well as favorable reimbursement policies across the European countries will favor regional medical gas equipment consumption.

As per European Lung Foundation estimates, about 600 thousand people in Europe die annually due to respiratory diseases. Also, as per Health Europa, around 8.2% of the total deaths are a result of respiratory issues in the region. Presence of key industry players in Europe will also stimulate the upsurge in medical gas equipment manufacturing and sales.

