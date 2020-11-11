Medical Gloves Market to get significant proceeds by 2026

Medical Gloves Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Global medical gloves market size is likely to witness substantial growth over the forecast spell, owing to the rapid rise in the number of surgeries. These include cardiac operations, transplant procedures, reconstructive surgeries and more. As the number of surgical procedures rises, the risk of infection transmission in operation theatres surges as well.

Medical gloves or surgical gloves are a vital factor in preventing the spread of these infections. According to a WHO report, more than 234 million major surgeries are carried out across the globe annually. This is likely to add great impetus to medical gloves market share. Furthermore, product adoption will witness a significant surge in years ahead, owing to the rising public awareness regarding hygiene and safety measures. Medical gloves market size is forecast to surpass USD 13.5 billion I value by 2026, worldwide.

Contagious diseases are generally detected and diagnosed with the help of a medical test. Expanding number of infectious disease cases, like tuberculosis, is resulting in large-scale medical testing requirement. As per the National Centre for Health Statistics, in 2017 the number of new TB cases in the U.S. was 9,105. The rising number in turn will bolster the demand for examination gloves to prevent cross contamination between doctors and patients.

Currently, the detection and diagnosis of various diseases is widely done using examination gloves. Strict norms regarding the hygiene while examining patients may fuel the product penetration. With nearly 71.4% share in 2019, examination gloves segment dominated the overall medical gloves market. Disposable gloves segment are likely to grow at a 10.5% CAGR over 2020-2026, on account of advantageous product attributes such as higher chemical resistance and greater sensitivity.

Disposable gloves are made up of a very thin but durable material and can be simply removed. In 2019, sterile gloves segment generated a revenue of over USD 2.9 billion for the industry. These gloves are primarily used for surgeries due to beneficial characteristics including strict packaging standards and high quality. Rising number of surgeries across the globe will stimulate sterile gloves adoption.

Hospitals, as a key end user of medical gloves, dominated the industry with a revenue of over USD 2.7 billion in 2019. As the number of diseases are on rise, so are the number of healthcare professionals and hospitals to tackle them. This has triggered the adoption of medical gloves in facilities across the globe. Additionally, increasing occurrence of surgeries in hospitals will certainly bolster product demand.

Malaysia medical gloves market size is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 16.6% over the projected timeframe. Such high growth rate can be attributed to various factors including rise in healthcare expenditure, rising demand for quality healthcare as well as presence of global market players. For instance, Top Glove, a major glove manufacturing company, has one of its units in Malaysia. Moreover, growing consumption of gloves in public hospitals across the region will supplement industry outlook.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Medical Gloves Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Latex Gloves

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (‘000 Units)

4.3. Nitrile Gloves

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (‘000 Units)

4.4. Vinyl Gloves

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (‘000 Units)

4.5. Neoprene Gloves

4.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (‘000 Units)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (‘000 Units)

Chapter 5. Medical Gloves Market, By Form

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Powder-free Gloves

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (‘000 Units)

5.3. Powdered Gloves

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (‘000 Units)