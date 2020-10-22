Medical Gloves Market Trends Analysis And Growth Projection Till 2026

Malaysia medical gloves market size is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 16.6% over the projected timeframe. Such high growth rate can be attributed to various factors including rise in healthcare expenditure, rising demand for quality healthcare as well as presence of global market players. For instance, Top Glove, a major glove manufacturing company, has one of its units in Malaysia. Moreover, growing consumption of gloves in public hospitals across the region will supplement industry outlook.

Rising concerns about safety and sanitation are expected to fuel the medical gloves market size by 2026. Medical gloves are worn by doctors and practitioners during surgery to prevent the possibility of an infection or cross-contamination. There are two types of medical gloves, namely examination and surgical gloves, which are mostly reviewed by the FDA as Class I reserved medical devices to ensure performance criteria such as resistance to leak and tear and biocompatibility. Examination gloves are used for handling chemotherapy agents.

Currently, the detection and diagnosis of various diseases is widely done using examination gloves. Strict norms regarding the hygiene while examining patients may fuel the product penetration. With nearly 71.4% share in 2019, examination gloves segment dominated the overall medical gloves market. Disposable gloves segment are likely to grow at a 10.5% CAGR over 2020-2026, on account of advantageous product attributes such as higher chemical resistance and greater sensitivity.

Disposable gloves are made up of a very thin but durable material and can be simply removed. In 2019, sterile gloves segment generated a revenue of over USD 2.9 billion for the industry. These gloves are primarily used for surgeries due to beneficial characteristics including strict packaging standards and high quality. Rising number of surgeries across the globe will stimulate sterile gloves adoption.

Hospitals, as a key end user of medical gloves, dominated the industry with a revenue of over USD 2.7 billion in 2019. As the number of diseases are on rise, so are the number of healthcare professionals and hospitals to tackle them. This has triggered the adoption of medical gloves in facilities across the globe. Additionally, increasing occurrence of surgeries in hospitals will certainly bolster product demand.

Vinyl gloves are of high quality as they are made from PVC and are latex free, making them soft and comfortable to wear. They are high-quality and cost effective, features that are advocating its heavy demand from the medical industry. Fueled by robust demand, the vinyl gloves segment is anticipated to record a 12.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

