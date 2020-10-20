Medical Imaging Market Outlook & Regional Growth Analysis by 2026

The medical imaging market is projected to witness noteworthy revenue growth on account of constant innovations in medical sector and revolutionizing healthcare infrastructure. Increasing initiatives to improve and advance existing healthcare infrastructures could stimulate the demand for medical imaging systems. Rapidly expanding geriatric population base coupled with surging disease burden could broaden the industry horizon across developing as well as developed economies.

With the number of elderly populations on the rise, the disease burden has been surging worldwide. Emergence of AI in radiology, coupled with initiatives in developing & underdeveloped economies to raise awareness about early disease diagnosis, may offer lucrative opportunities for medical imaging market growth over the forecast spell.

Reports claim that Italy spends a total of 9.3% of its GDP on healthcare infrastructures and medical services, making it one of the top-ranked countries that have excellent healthcare facilities. High spending on healthcare facilities and infrastructures could play a crucial role in enhancing the outlook of medical imaging market over the predicted timeframe.

Increasing investments in the healthcare sector could boost the adoption of medical imaging systems. Generally, healthcare expenditures are analyzed on the basis of three factors, namely the healthcare functions that are financed, the providers of healthcare, and the source of financing. Reports suggest that the United States spends almost twice on healthcare than other high-income nations such as UK, Germany, Japan and Sweden.

Surging adoption of advanced medical imaging instruments like CT, ultrasound and MRI in private as well as public hospitals to conduct easy diagnoses will advance product presence. These devices help medical professionals by offering accurate diagnoses and insights regarding patient health. Forecasters claim that the hospital end-user segment could account for more than 5% CAGR by the end of 2026.

Newly developed medical imaging solutions are used in hospitals during critical operations or surgeries as they provide remarkable efficiency and accuracy. Besides, hospitals have all the essential elements required to conduct these diagnostic imaging procedures.

The competitive landscape of the medical imaging market comprises of companies such as Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Fujifilm, Philips, Carestream Health, and Canon Medical Systems, among others. These firms are focusing on enhancing their market position by means of strategies including product launches and M&A.

