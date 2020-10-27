Medical Laser Market Forecast 2025 – In-Depth Industry Coverage By Product, Application & End-use

Asia Pacific medical laser market size will gain substantial traction and will surpass USD 2 billion by 2025 on account of an increase in the medical tourism present in the region. Furthermore, there has been major growth in the awareness among people in the region regarding the use and availability of the advanced products and treatments. Increasing healthcare expenditure and the evolving technology landscape will help foster medical laser industry over the forecast timeframe.

The developing nations such as Malaysia, India, South Korea among others, have been experiencing the availability of high quality as well as cost-effective treatments. They are witnessing a large number of international patients for different surgical procedures.

Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical instruments will drive medical laser market trends over the forecast timeframe. There has been a significant growth in the awareness among the population pertaining to aesthetic improvements which will help drive the growth of the industry. There is a major increase in the concerns regarding aesthetics in both the developed and developing nations.

Medical lasers are categorized into gas laser systems, solid-state laser systems, dye laser systems, and diode laser systems. Gas lasers are used to perform surgeries that involve the risk of considerable blood loss or are highly sterile. These lasers are less intrusive and highly precise for surgeons as well as patients.

Based on the application, the urology segment is expected to witness growth at a rate of over 16% CAGR over the projected period. Rising prevalence of bladder tumors, benign prostate hyperplasia, kidney stones, as well as other urological diseases across the world would stimulate medical laser demand for treatment of complex and routine urological conditions.

Technology advancements in Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and lithotripsy treatments would further favor business expansion in the forthcoming time.

Hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers are the end-users of medical laser systems. Out of which, ambulatory surgical centers provide minimally invasive surgeries which require a significantly quicker recovery time and smaller hospital stay. Rising inclination of patients towards ASCs for a varied array of laser procedures like eye surgeries would benefit segment growth in the forthcoming years. According to reports, the ambulatory surgical center segment held more than 15% revenue share in 2018 and is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

Key players working in the medical laser market landscape include Alcon, American Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips, Bausch & Lomb, Lumenis, Fotona, Sisram, and Cynosure. Industry participants are involved in several inorganic strategies like acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships and rolling out innovative products to garner a major market share.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Medical Laser Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Solid state laser systems

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.3. Gas laser systems

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.4. Dye laser systems

4.4.1. Medical Laser Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.5. Diode laser systems

4.5.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Medical Laser Market, By Application

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Ophthalmology

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.3. Dermatology

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.4. Gynecology

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.5. Dentistry

5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.6. Urology

5.6.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.7. Cardiology

5.7.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.8. Gastroenterology

5.8.1. Medical Laser Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

