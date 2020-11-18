Medical Laser Market to gain substantial returns by 2025

Medical Laser Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Shifting preference of people toward minimally invasive treatments and surging awareness for aesthetics will proliferate medical laser market size. Technological advancements have increased the availability of minimally invasive surgical techniques, which will upsurge the demand for procedures performed using medical laser technology. Also, governments are introducing various initiatives to reimburse the amount for laser procedures performed, resulting in enhanced medical laser industry outlook.

A comprehensive research report published by GMI, suggests that medical laser market will surpass $10 billion in revenue by 2025.

Consumers’ preference for non-invasive procedures has grown over the past few years. Meanwhile, laser technology has emerged as a safe and improved treatment option for patients. Applications of medical laser technology in dentistry, cardiology, ophthalmology, urology and other therapeutic areas would prove to be beneficial for market growth.

For instance, today LASIK is the most commonplace laser eye surgery done for vision correction as it offers several benefits like faster patient recovery and reduced pain. Surging the adoption of such minimally invasive means of surgery would fuel market growth in the forthcoming time.

Medical lasers are categorized into gas laser systems, solid-state laser systems, dye laser systems, and diode laser systems. Gas lasers are used to perform surgeries that involve the risk of considerable blood loss or are highly sterile. These lasers are less intrusive and highly precise for surgeons as well as patients.

Surging use of gas lasers for eye, skin, other surgeries is anticipated to spur segment size over the forecast period. According to reports, gas laser systems segment was valued at approx. USD 900 million in 2018 and is poised to register considerable growth in the forthcoming time.

Based on the application, the urology segment is expected to witness growth at a rate of over 16% CAGR over the projected period. Rising prevalence of bladder tumors, benign prostate hyperplasia, kidney stones, as well as other urological diseases across the world would stimulate medical laser demand for treatment of complex and routine urological conditions.

Technology advancements in Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and lithotripsy treatments would further favor business expansion in the forthcoming time.

Hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers are the end-users of medical laser systems. Out of which, ambulatory surgical centers provide minimally invasive surgeries which require a significantly quicker recovery time and smaller hospital stay. Rising inclination of patients towards ASCs for a varied array of laser procedures like eye surgeries would benefit segment growth in the forthcoming years. According to reports, the ambulatory surgical center segment held more than 15% revenue share in 2018 and is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

On the geographical front, APAC is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the medical laser market. High-quality and cost-effective treatments offered in nations like South Korea, India, and Malaysia are attracting international patients for numerous surgical procedures.

Furthermore, surging awareness among people about the availability of cutting-edge treatments and products, and increasing healthcare expenditure would further foster APAC medical laser industry growth over the forecast period. On this note, studies suggest that APAC medical laser market is expected to exceed USD 2 billion by 2025

Key players working in the medical laser market landscape include Alcon, American Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips, Bausch & Lomb, Lumenis, Fotona, Sisram, and Cynosure. Industry participants are involved in several inorganic strategies like acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships and rolling out innovative products to garner a major market share.

