Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market 2020 Regional Trend & Growth Projections to 2026

The medical oxygen concentrators market is likely to witness lucrative growth on account of escalating cases of respiratory disorders like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD). With surge in COVID-19 cases, the global healthcare sector is facing a dire need for effective medical oxygen concentrators. Oxygen concentrators have become an ideal and favorable option for administering point-of-care oxygen in developing country settings. It is worth noting that oxygen concentrators provide a cost-effective and sustainable source of medical oxygen to health facilities with reliable power.

As a result, the World Health Organization has advised effective oxygen therapy for all patients with critical and severe respiratory conditions. Oxygen concentrator comes as a rich source of pure oxygen for patients while delivering some much-needed benefits of portability.

Technological innovation in oxygen concentrators could play a vital role in enhancing the functionality of these devices and ensuring a convenient and effective oxygen therapy for patients. Meanwhile, growing demand for noise-free, smaller, durable, cost-effective and light-weight devices might strengthen the need for innovation within these devices. According to a report by Global Market Insight, Inc., the medical oxygen concentrators market attained a valuation of USD 1.5 billion earlier in 2019 and is projected to record a CAGR of -5.2% by the end of 2026.

Various public as well as private organizations are offering extensive support and aid to medical institutions by providing capital and resources required to combat the pandemic. Citing an instance, the National Referral Hospital (NRH) received four new paediatric oxygen concentrators from Rotary Australia World Community Service (RAWCS) in August 2020. These paediatric oxygen concentrators will be proven crucial for ensuring the survival of children that are suffering from COVID-19 and who require immediate respiratory support.

When it comes to geographical expansion, stakeholders are likely to up their investments in North America as the U.S. combat COVID-19 pandemic and rampant COPD disease. Inclination for portable oxygen concentrators will be more pronounced in the region. North America medical oxygen concentrators market share was pegged at over 39.5% in 2019, similar growth trajectory is expected through 2026.

Companies operating in the medical oxygen concentrators market are constantly focusing on implementing organic as well as inorganic business strategies like acquisitions, marketing campaigns and product launches to enhance their market presence. Taking November 2019 for instance, Caire Inc. unveiled a portable oxygen concentrator along with autoSAT technology called, FreeStyle Comfort. The technology supported patients by providing an improved supply of oxygen bolus.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends, by product

4.2. Portable

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Fixed

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Application

5.1. Key segment trends, by application

5.2. Home care

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Non-home care

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Technology

6.1. Key segment trends, by technology

6.2. Pulse flow

6.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

6.3. Continuous flow

6.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

