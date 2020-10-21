Medical Pendant Market 2026 – In-Depth Industry Coverage By Product, Application & End Use

The global medical pendant market is estimated to foresee immense business growth over the coming years as healthcare systems across the globe increasing their operating rooms and ICU capacities. Medical pendants are highly important since they play an important role in a healthcare facility by ensuring smooth workflows for healthcare workers, as well as maintaining safety in hospitals and assuring infection prevention.

Germany is expected to emerge as a pivotal revenue pocket for medical pendant market. The region boasts of the presence of a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and the rising demand for medical supply systems across healthcare establishments. Estimates claim Germany market size to be valued at USD 28 million in 2019 with an appreciable anticipated CAGR through 2026. Not to mention, the presence of numerous industry players in the region will also be responsible for augmenting Germany market growth through 2026.

In terms of product type, the medical pendant market is classified into movable pendant and fixed pendant. Of these, in 2019 the movable pendant segment witnessed a valuation of $286.7 million. The segment is further projected to witness tremendous growth through the forthcoming timespan. Movable pendants are used extensively due to their favorable features like easy movability, and strong, durable, as well as excellent performance. The pendants observe tremendous application scope in operation theatres for surgery or operation as well as monitoring purposes.

With reference to application, the market is categorized into endoscopy, anesthesia, general surgery/operating theatres, ICU (Intensive Care Unit), and others. In 2019, the anesthesia segment witnessed a valuation of $60.1 million and is anticipated to foresee a remunerative revenue expansion through the forecast timeframe. Medical anesthesia pendants are especially designed to improve the workflows in operation rooms or medical environments. Medical pendants provide medical gas and electrical services to anesthetists, making them highly integral for fostering the segment outlook.

Among the many end-users of medical pendant industry, ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to gain traction through 2026. This can be attributed to the rise in the number of minimally invasive surgeries as well as the technological developments in surgical instruments. Estimates claim that medical pendant market from ambulatory surgical centers segment was worth USD 119 million in 2019.

BeaconMedaes, INMED-Karczewscy, Ondal Medical Systems, Amico Corporation, Bejing Aeonmed, Hutz Medical, Dragerwerk AG, Mediland, and MEDGAS-Technik Gmbh are some of the prominent players in medical pendant market. Most of these vendors focus on bringing forth innovative products to the mainstream.

