Medical Products Market to gain traction by 2026

Medical Products Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Growth in medical products market share is attributed to the increasing investment globally made towards the enhancement of healthcare facilities along with the considerable growth in the ageing population. Rise in the number of sports injuries and accidents along with a large number of patients experiencing difficulties to perform their daily activities due to disabilities is warranting the consumption of medical products.

Accidents, injuries and most forms of disabilities often lead to hospital admissions to facilitate complete treatment. Medical beds such as examination beds, patient beds, gurney beds, and other types are increasingly witnessing widespread demand across the globe. Statistically, in the year 2019, medical beds segment was valued at close to USD 3.5 billion and is likely to witness considerable gains in the projected years.

Nearly 46% of the global elderly population experiences some form of physical difficulties. Efforts are being made by the governments in both emerging and developed nations to boost their healthcare sector due to the increasing cases of chronic diseases among people of all age groups. It is believed that healthcare expenditure by Europe and the U.S. amounts to nearly 12% and 18.5%. Increasing investment in healthcare is permitting the development of advanced, reliable and customer-specific medical products.

Developments in the healthcare industry has been achieved through increased construction of privately owned hospitals that primarily aimed at providing enhanced and customized healthcare solutions. These hospitals require a wide number and variety of medical beds, especially ICU beds, to provide a comfortable treatment to the patient.

The growing number of people involved in sports activities worldwide is consequently increasing the number of sports injuries. According to data furnished by the Centres for Diseases Control and Prevention, there are reportedly more than 8.6 million sports and recreational related injuries across the U.S. every year.

Constant development of new and technologically advanced products is another major factor propelling the demand for medical products. In May 2016, Georgia based GF health Products introduced its new range of offerings called Basic American Medical Products that comprised of stretchers, wheelchairs and other patient supporting medical items.

Improving economic stability among people and the need for at-home healthcare services is paving the demand for home healthcare solutions. Reportedly, home healthcare segment in the global medical products market is likely to register a CAGR of over 6.4% in the coming years. Growing awareness among people regarding home-based healthcare services is driving the segmental growth.

A significant volume of sports and road accident injuries and surging focus towards redeveloping and restructuring healthcare facilities is amplifying Canada medical products industry share. In a statement by Canadian Institute for Health Information, more than 22% of the total visits to the emergency centers across the region are primarily due to some form of injury.

Higher penetration of medical product manufacturers constantly targeting the advancement of medical products by way of introducing technology or innovation is influencing medical products market outlook. Prominent medical product companies include Invacare Corporation, Drive Medical, Sunrise Medical and Medline Industries, among various others.

