Medical Recruitment Market Forecast by 2027 with Top Key Players Euromotion, Proclinical, EGV, MASC Medical, CPL Healthcare, IMS Recruitment

Medical Recruitment Market is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rising numbers of healthcare centers, rising developments in the healthcare industry, and rapidly growing geriatric population. Whereas, the market is expected to face challenges such as placing immigrants in countries which is a restraint to the growth of the market.

The medical recruitment market accounted to US$ 8,684.50Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 11,435.1 Mn by 2027.

Global medical recruitment market was segmented by candidature and service. On the basis of the candidature the market is segmented as health professional, health information technicians, biological & medical scientists, medical social workers, medical representatives and others. Based on the service the market is segmented into managed services, recruitment services, specialist care services, homecare services and others.

Strategic Insights

Organic growth strategies were observed in global medical recruitment industry. The organic strategies which were conducted by the various market players in the medical recruitment market. For instance, in May 2019, Proclinical AG has expanded its presence to Basel. The company has utilized this strategy as opportunity to mark its presence. Also, rising demand for skilled R&D professionals from biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device and clinical research organizations has enforced to use this strategy for growth in the market.

By Global Medical Recruitment Market – By Candidature

Health Professionals

Physicians

Health Information Technicians

Biological & Medical Scientists

Medical Social Workers

Medical Representatives

Other Candidatures

By Global Medical Recruitment Market – By Service

Managed Services Consulting Services Vendor Management Recruitment Processes Outsourcing (RPO)

Recruitment Services Permanent Position Temporary Position

Specialist Care Services

Homecare Services

Other Services

