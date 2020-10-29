MEDICAL ROBOTIC SYSTEMS MARKET 2020 GLOBAL TREND, SIZE, SHARE, BUSINESS GROWTH, DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS AND TOP COMPETITORS MMI S.P.A., GOGOA.EU, PRECEYES BV, ABLE HUMAN MOTION, ACOUSORT AB, MEDINEERING GMBH, ROB SURGICAL

Medical Robotic Systems Market analysis document gives wide-ranging analysis of the market structure and the evaluations of the various segments and sub-segments of the Medical Devices industry. This market report takes into account the comprehension of business goals and requirements to bridge the gap by delivering the most proper and suitable solutions. This industry analysis report contains the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2020-2026. The Medical Robotic Systems Market report makes organization up to date with the profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics.

Europe medical robotic systems market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to benefits of robot-assisted rehabilitation therapy training and technological advancements in the field of robotic system.

Major Market Competitors:

MMI S.p.A.,

Gogoa.eu,

Preceyes BV,

ABLE Human Motion,

AcouSort AB,

Medineering GmbH,

Rob Surgical,

Robocath, Inc.,

Advanced Osteotomy Tools – AOT AG,

Intuitive Surgical.,

TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.,

Medtech SA,

Ekso Bionics,

Hocoma,

ReWalk Robotics,

Reha Technology AG,

Xenex,

CYBERDYNE INC.,

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.,

Mazor Robotics among others.

Medical robot is a robot that allows surgeons to conduct surgery more precisely. The sector of medical robotics is evolving. A broad range of medical apps have appeared, such as surgical machines, laboratory tools, telesurgery, remote surgery, and teleconsultation machines, rehabilitation machines to assist the blind and the deaf. Medical robots help with surgery and reduce the likelihood of infection. Medical robots are designed to increase the precision of surgeons and decrease the danger of victims.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Medrobotics Corp. has announced the first sale in Europe of its Flex Robotic System for gastroenterology apps. The Hospital A.O. Universitaria Città grande Salute e Della Scienza di Torino will be the first European institution to give Scarfree interventional endoscopic procedures. Patients and physicians will get profit from crystal transparent 3D visualization, modular accuracy, platform stabilization, and possibly lower processing periods.

In September 2018, CMR Surgical Ltd. has launched its fresh Versius portable robotic system, which is expected to challenge the market-leading da Vinci technologies of Intuitive Surgical Inc. inspired by the human arm, the robot will be used in surgeries in Europe. The system has small, versatile robotic arms that replicate the human arm and are regulated by a console surgeon using two joysticks and 3D sight, and more nurses can get profit from minimal-access surgery, including quicker retrieval moments, less pain and decreased likelihood of infection and scarring.

Segmentation: Europe Medical Robotic Systems Market

Europe Medical Robotic Systems Market : By Product

Instruments & Accessories

Robotic Systems Surgical Robot Orthopedic robotic systems RoboDoc Surgical Systems MAKO RIO surgical system iBlock Surgical System Navio Surgical System Stanmore Sculptor surgical system Neurosurgical Robotic Systems market Neuromate surgical system Pathfinder surgical systems Renaissance Surgical System General Laparoscopy Robotic Systems market da Vinci Robotic Surgery System Freehand endoscope Holder Telelap ALF-X surgical system Noncatheter percutaneous robotic systems Steerable Robotic Catheters Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Systems CyberKnife Robotic Radiosurgery System TrueBeam STx Radiosurgery System Gamma Knife Perfexion Radiosurgery System Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic Systems Pharmacy Robotic Systems IV Robotic Systems



Europe Medical Robotic Systems Market : By Application

Laparoscopy

Orthopedic Surgery

Pharmacy Applications

Neurosurgery

Other Applications

Europe Medical Robotic Systems Market : By Country

Germany

Italy

U.K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of Europe medical robotic systems market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

