Medical Waste Management Market 2020 By Regional Trend & Growth Forecast To 2026

Medical Waste Management Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The global medical waste management market is anticipated to observe heavy growth in the coming years owing to the growing need for effective, and efficient medical waste management services across the globe. Newly introduced treatment options and therapies for various diseases are also likely to play a pivotal role in the market expansion over the forthcoming timeframe.

Additionally, the rapidly increasing amount of coronavirus related medical waste is creating a tremendous need for effective medical waste handling and disposal services. This trend is projected to provide a significant growth impetus for the overall market landscape in coming years.

GMI, estimates that the global medical waste management market is set to surpass a valuation of $16 billion by 2026.

With respect to the type segment, hazardous waste type accounted for more than 20% industry share in 2019 and is slated to foresee increasing demand owing to a growing need for proper handling and waste disposable services. Hazardous waste is a type of waste that might be contaminated by blood, body fluids, or any other infectious material. Hazardous waste can be severely harmful, and it might be considered as infectious waste based on its origin and exposure to any human tissue before it is disposed.

Apart from infectious waste, sharp waste like syringes, needles, and discarded surgical instruments like lancets, scalpels, culture dishes as well as other glassware are also included under hazardous waste. This waste can cause severe injuries to frontline medical staff while they are handling it. Sharp waste needs to be treated and effectively discarded in a proper manner as such waste can be toxic, flammable, and reactive. Need for safely addressing different hazardous wastes is further anticipated to foster medical waste management market share.

With reference to the waste generator segment, laboratories and research centers accounted for approximately 35% of the overall industry share in 2019. Research and laboratory centers create tremendous amounts of medical waste owing to the use of needles, syringes, personal protective equipment, medical gloves, medical masks, and other equipment for research purposes.

The aforementioned products require proper treatment and disposal after their use to prevent unmanageable accumulation of biomedical waste. To mitigate the potential hazards that waste generated by research centers and laboratories, the need for proper handling and discarding of such waste would thereby proliferate the medical waste management market share.

From a regional frame of reference, the Asia Pacific medical waste management market is projected to exhibit significant growth trends over the coming years primarily led by China. Developing and developed APAC nations such as India, Japan, and China have inadequate facilities to treat medical waste, which is further impelling them to establish efficient medical waste management services.

China is increasingly focusing on treating its medical waste in a proper manner and is also managing medical waste in accordance to the Medical Waste Control Act 380. Adoption of this new regulation by China would enhance the overall industry share in the forthcoming time period.

Meanwhile, estimates suggest that China generates approximately 650,000 tons of medical waste on an annual basis. This number is further anticipated to increase exponentially owing to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak throughout the world.

The competitive landscape of the medical waste management market is inclusive of players such as Veolia Environmental Services, US Ecology, Suez Environmental Services, Stericycle, Republic Services, Daniel Sharpsmart, Clean Harbors, and Biomedical Waste Solutions among others.

