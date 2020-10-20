Medical Wearables Market Size to Grow at 21.4% CAGR to Reach Over USD 6.1 billion up to 2027

Global Medical Wearables Market is valued approximately USD 6.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Medical Wearables are the handheld monitoring tools primarily used in monitoring and identification of disease. With the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, patients are opting for home healthcare tools as an efficient and cost effective of treatment, instead of hospital services. In the present scenario, medical wearables are gaining immense traction, due to enhanced technologies that are being pioneered consistently by the manufacturers. Due to these advancements of medical wearable technology and growing demand from patients to monitor their own health has influence the growth of wearable medical device industry to develop more wearable devices, such as smartwatches, fitbits, and wearable monitors.

Further, increasing occurrence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular, cancer, etc., increasing usage of smartphone in health monitoring, and increasing awareness for health & fitness among people are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Market segmentation:

By Device Type:

Vital Sign Monitoring Devices

Glucose Monitoring Devices & Insulin Pumps

Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices

Neuromonitoring Devices

Sleep Monitoring Devices

By Product:

Patches

Smartwatches

Activity Monitors & Wristbands

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Long-Term Care Centers, Assisted-Living Facilities, and Nursing Homes

Home Care Settings

Major Companies in this report:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Biotelemetry, Inc.

Apple Inc.

GE Healthcare

Abbott Laboratories

Dexcom, Inc.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Masimo Corporation

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Medical Wearables Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Medical Wearables Market, by Device Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Medical Wearables Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Medical Wearables Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Medical Wearables Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Medical Wearables Market Dynamics

3.1. Medical Wearables Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Medical Wearables Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Portera??s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Portera??s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

