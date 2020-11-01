Meghan Markle avoids confrontation with the queen – a boil

It’s the big question that fascinates the Brits at this point: will Harry return home with Meghan Markle? If it is a fact that the prince is supposed to go to England (which should be done by the end of the year) “to face the family”, the truth is that no one has yet realized whether the woman will be ready to attend the meeting. Family to come.

Among other things, the couple recently recorded a video calling for a vote in the elections in North America, which made Queen Isabel II uncomfortable. The conversation should also focus on Harry’s financial situation in the United States, as the prince runs the risk of having to disclose his income and thereby uncovering economic problems related to the British crown.

Some English media guarantee that Harry’s trip home should have taken place, but that this has been postponed due to restrictions related to the coronavirus. An article published in Heat magazine states that the prince knows he cannot escape confrontation with his father, brother and grandmother forever, and that the royal family knows that Meghan is “a lost cause” even though he liked it. Keep that in mind.

Despite all of this, there is another press that guarantees that Harry will indeed return to England with his wife, as both will testify in a lawsuit that they reject against the Daily Mail. Alongside all of this, and against the news that Harry and Meghan Markle would even be “in crisis,” the two recently launched their charity Archewell’s website and even took some official photos. The Dukes of Sussex have not stopped their philanthropic endeavors on behalf of the royal family either.

The fact of the matter is that Frogmore’s chalet has been preparing for Harry’s return for many weeks. It remains to be seen if Meghan will go with you.