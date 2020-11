Melania Trump votes without a mask and causes outrage on social media. See the pictures – world

Melania Trump, the current American first lady, exercised her right to vote in the state of Florida, but there was one detail that caught international attention.

Donald Trump’s wife voted without a face mask at a time when a world is facing an increase in Covid-19 cases. Remember, both Melania and Donald Trump were already infected with coronavirus. The announcement was made in early October.