Mercadona opens its 17th supermarket today, but expansion in Portugal doesn’t stop there – Executive Digest

Today, November 5th, Mercadona will open a supermarket in Paços de Ferreira, in the Porto district, to create around 60 new jobs.

This is the 17th location that a Mercadona supermarket is offered in our country.

In addition to Paços de Ferreira, the company plans to open three new locations by the end of the year: in Campanhã (Porto), Águeda (Aveiro) and in Viana do Castelo, the first in this district.

This supermarket responds to the “Efficient Store Model” that the company implements across its chain, including the “Ready to Eat” section for ready meals.

Regarding the worsening of the pandemic situation, as it has been since the beginning of this situation, the company is ensuring that it continues to apply all security measures in its branches to ensure the health and safety of its customers.