Merkel condemns the attack in Vienna and says that “Islamic terrorism” is “a common enemy” – world

Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the attack in Vienna on Tuesday, in which four people were killed and 15 injured on Monday evening. “Islamic terrorism” is a “common enemy”.

“The fight against these assassins and instigators is our common fight,” said Merkel, according to a message from the Chancellor’s spokeswoman on the social network Twitter.

In the note, the German Chancellor also expressed her solidarity with Austria after the attacks in downtown Vienna on Monday evening, in which four people died, including one of the attackers.