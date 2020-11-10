Metal Foam Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analysis Report To, 2026

Market Study Report Provides A Detailed Overview of Metal Foam Market with Respect To The Pivotal Drivers Influencing The Revenue Graph Of This Business Sphere. The Current Trends Of Metal Foam Market In Conjunction With The Geographical Landscape, Demand Spectrum, Remuneration Scale, And Growth Graph Of This Vertical Have Also Been Included In This Report.

These are mainly used for manufacturing automobile body sheets and structural parts. It helps to reduce the number of moving parts in the car frame and improves performance. Further, with the increasing industrial growth in every sector like machineries, marine, military, automotive, construction, the metal foams market is expected to progress rapidly over the forecast period. For Instance: Mayser GmbH in December 2017 invested in an establishment of a new factory in Michigan, US for construction on about 59 thousand-meter squares of the land to cope with the increasing demand in the automotive sector. The factory also develops metal foam products which uses in non-automotive sector. Also, the environmental regulations regarding automotive emissions and industrial emissions due to the vehicles and machines used are to drive the market for Metal Foams as these materials due to low weight offer increased efficiency and low emissions. These benefits namely, cost-benefit, low weight, and thermal conductivity increase utilization of metal foams in the sector. Also, with the metal foams finding application in medical research through Ti-based dental implants and many such surgeries is expected to fuel the demand for Metal Foams.

Global Metal Foam Market is valued approximately at USD 80.61 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Metal Foams belong to a new class of materials which are produced by introducing air bubbles inside metallic melts. It makes the material highly porous which helps in manufacturing metal foams with different percentages and densities. These Metal foams incorporate structured cellular material which act as cushion, insulation, vibration damping and as a packaging material.

The regional analysis of global Metal Foam market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increased urbanization rate in the developing countries in the region which propels the demand for light weight vehicles and further increasing industrial manufacturing in the region is fueling the demand for metal foams. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as Proliferation in construction activities due to the increasing per capita income coupled with improving living standards are boosting the spending on construction in developing nations would create lucrative growth prospects for the Metal Foam market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ERG Aerospace Corporation (US)

CYMAT Technologies Ltd. (Canada)

Alantum (South Korea)

Mott Corporation (US)

Liaoning Rontec Advanced Material Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Shanxi Putai Aluminum Foam Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (China)

Mayser GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Ultramet (US)

Aluminum King Co., Ltd (China)

Pohltec Metalfoam GmbH (Germany)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Aluminium

Nickel

Copper

Others (Tantalum, Tungsten)

By Application:

Anti-intrusion Bars

Heat Exchangers

Sound Insulation

Others (Railway Buffer, Medical Implants)

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Construction & Infrastructure

Industrial

Others (Aerospace, Defence, Medical)

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year â€“ 2016, 2017

Base year â€“ 2018

Forecast period â€“ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Metal Foam Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

