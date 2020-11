Mexico with 142 coronavirus deaths and 4,430 cases of infection in 24 hours – World

Mexico has reported 142 deaths and 4,430 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

The total number of deaths has risen to 91,895 since the pandemic began and the number of infections to 929,392, the Mexican Ministry of Health said.

In the daily report, health officials saw deaths rise 0.15% and contagion 0.47% compared to Saturday’s data.