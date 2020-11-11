mHealth Market Demand, Growth Analysis and Estimated Forecast Till 2025

Germany mHealth market dominated Europe and was pegged at nearly US$2,324.8 million in 2018. The market growth in the country is majorly driven by the aging population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in digitalization of society, rising health consciousness, and fitness among people. Additionally, the eagerness to spend on physical wellness and the presence of organized internet infrastructure in the country will support regional adoption of mHealth solutions.

The meteorically growing focus towards precision medicine along with personalized care is one of the integral factors supporting growth of global mHealth market share, alongside the rising proliferation of tablets and smartphones. The growth in the global mHealth industry has indeed helped in enhancing healthcare outcomes and improving health-related research.

According to a survey conducted by the American Medical Association (AMA), doctors were proactively keen to know about mHealth in day-to-day practices. Growing awareness about mHealth applications will positively influence its demand and higher adoption rate among physicians and healthcare professionals.

The prevailing COVID-19 pandemic has driven the need to regularly keep a health check to ensure the detection of early symptoms. Updated mHealth applications help in informing the people across the globe regarding the prevailing number of cases as well as any additions. Through mHealth people have the ability to track the latest updates regarding the lethal virus as well as consult any doctors in case of any symptoms.

mHealth market share from wearable devices was estimated at nearly US$9,235.2 million in 2018. The surging geriatric population has escalated the use of wearable devices for monitoring self-health and preventive medicine intake among older patients. Additionally, the applications of developed technologies and the latest healthcare devices such as remote monitoring, ease of use, and diagnosis immensely help in reducing the overall cost of the treatment.

Leading companies offering mHealth solutions worldwide include mQure, Samsung Electronics Corporation, Bayer Healthcare, Philips healthcare, Omron HealthCare Inc., Apple Inc., Cardionet Inc., Masimo Corporation, Sanofi, Boston Scientific, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Qualcomm Inc., and others. These companies are focusing on strategic planning, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and product development to gain a competitive advantage and consolidate their presence.

