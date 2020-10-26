Mice Model Market Is Predicted to Witness A Massive Growth Up To 2025

Global mice model market is deriving massive growth from towering adoption of mice models for various research investigations. Rising prevalence of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and cardiovascular diseases are prompting various research studies. Mice possess almost 95% genetic similarity with humans due to which they are among the most preferred models for understanding the mechanism and cause of diseases occurring in humans. Mice models are widely used as basic models for the study of human reproduction.

Mice models are extensively used in research and development activities to assess the efficacy and safety of new vaccines and drugs. In 2018, the research & development segment was accounted for 71% of the overall mice model market share. Notably, biotech and pharma companies have been focused on R&D activities to come up with novel treatments

Based on mice type, mice model market is segmented into outbred, inbred, hybrid, knockout, and others. In 2018, inbred mice model industry held the maximum share of over 27%. These models are experiencing heavy demand from cancer research programs as mice models are designed for the testing of compounds, that manipulate the immune system to assist in fighting cancer. Inbred mice models also aid researchers in understanding the mechanism of disease.

Based on technology, the mice model market is classified into CRISPR, embryonic stem cell, microinjection, nuclear transfer, and others. The CRISPR technology market was held for a market share of around 32.7% in 2018. Aspects like cost-effectiveness, time saving, and ease of use has encouraged technology adoption.

Speaking in terms of usage, mice model market is segmented into veterinary and human. The human segment dominated the global market in 2018 with over 80% share. For understanding the mechanism of deadly diseases, such as diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular diseases, which result in loss of millions of lives every year, the number of testing procedures on mice models is escalating. Moreover, widespread utilization of these models for understanding the biological behavior of neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases is likely to boost segmental growth.

On the regional front, the U.S. is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the mice model industry. There are number of research being conducted in the region, primarily for findings treatments for metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. As mice are genetically similar to humans, organizations in the U.S. mostly preferring using these models in their clinical studies.

Key industry players operating in the mice model industry include genOway, Envigo, Charles River, Janvier Labs, Transviragen Inc., Transpogen Biopharmaceutical, Inc., and Taconic Biosciences Inc.

