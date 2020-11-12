Michael Bay plans thriller “Ambulance” with Jake Gyllenhaal

It will be a fast-paced story in the style of films like “Speed” and “Bad Boys” – and actor Jake Gyllenhaal will play one of the lead roles.

Los Angeles (AP) – Action filmmaker Michael Bay (55) would like to win Jake Gyllenhaal (39, “Brokeback Mountain”, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”) for his next Hollywood project.

Bay takes over the direction of the action thriller “Ambulance” and negotiates with Gyllenhaal one of the leading roles, US industry newspapers “Variety” and “Hollywood Reporter” reported.

The fast-paced story in the style of films like “Speed” and “Bad Boys” revolves around two brothers who steal an ambulance in which a paramedic takes care of a patient. Gyllenhaal is rumored to play older brother, Dylan O’Brien (29, “Maze Runner”), could take on the second role, according to “Hollywood Reporter”. Bay plans to begin filming in early 2021.

Most recently, the director of “Transformers” produced the catastrophic love story “Songbird,” which takes place in 2024 in a world with over 110 million coronavirus deaths and a drastic curfew. There is no start date yet. He previously shot the Netflix action movie “6 Underground” with “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds. Gyllenhaal is currently in front of the camera for a remake of the hit Danish thriller “The Guilty”, directed by Antoine Fuqua.