Michael Mittermeier puts hope in small open spaces

The concert industry is particularly hard hit by the Corona crisis. That won’t change anytime soon, fears Michael Mittermeier. But there is still a little glimmer of hope.

Mannheim (AP) – After the temporary end of big events, comedian Michael Mittermeier (54) is expecting many small open airs next summer.

“A lot of people didn’t even notice, but at the regional level, many small open-air concert series and festivals have sprung up all over Germany. I’ve played a few. Back then there were only 200 people, “Mittermeier told” Mannheimer Morgen “.” And this will probably be the main source of income for many organizers next year. “

According to his account, Mittermeier has already liquidated the spring. “We can forget spring. There will be no tours, not in the form in which organizers and artists can earn decent money, “said Mittermeier.” And even if that happens in the fall it’s an open question. And for many, summer is already where they are. going “.

This year Mittermeier had appeared more often in drive-in theaters. He was “not only half happy to do it, but really happy”. Because it was the only way to perform. “But I don’t think drive-in cinema is going to be a big deal again next year,” he said.

Along with other comedy and music stars, Mittermeier is calling for an aid and prospect program for the events industry in an initiative called “Red Alert”.