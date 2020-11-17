Micro Data Center Market Competitive Landscape and Outlook Report 2020-2026

The micro data center market is anticipated to amass noteworthy revenue growth on account of proliferating demand for portable and compact data storage and management infrastructure. Organizations are looking for reliable data storage solutions that offer efficient management and data security.

Digitalization has apparently led to the generation of large volumes of data. Increasing adoption of digital technologies across multiple industry verticals could positively impact the micro data center business growth. Considering these aspects, estimates that the micro data center market could touch USD 15 billion by the year 2026.

Scalability, speed of deployment, and reliability are some of the properties rendered by micro data centers. Robust adoption of the data centers to support computer applications like Content Distribution Networks (CDN), IoT, and AI to limit the telecommunication latency as well as bandwidth cost will enhance the industry forecast.

This is owing to the construction of the data center components within the reach of the points of utilization that helps in minimizing the latency along with the costs incurred to manage cloud or other remote data centers. However, the optimum functioning of the data centers pushes an incessant demand for highly integrated racks and enclosures, efficient cooling equipment, and power supply.

micro data center market companies are working on innovations, and novel strategic approaches to expand their geographic reach and gain a competitive edge, specifically in the present period witnessing the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, in September 2020, HPE, Schneider Electric, and StorMagic launched Edge in a Box, a wall-mounted micro data center to extend IT systems for edge environments. The micro data center design is configured to cater to compute requirements in small sites or limited space.

Additionally, various colocation providers like Eaton Corporation and Vertiv Group Corp are providing micro data center market and colocation services to enhance their offerings.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 5 Micro Data Center Market, By Component

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Solution

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.2.2 Power

5.2.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.2.2.2 UPS

5.2.2.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.2.3 Networking

5.2.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.2.4 Cooling

5.2.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.2.5 Rack & enclosure

5.2.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.2.6 DCIM

5.2.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3 Service

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3.2 Installation & integration

5.3.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3.3 Maintenance & support

5.3.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3.4 Consulting

5.3.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 6 Micro Data Center Market, By Application

6.1 Key trends

6.2 BFSI

6.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.3 Colocation

6.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.4 Energy

6.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.5 Government

6.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.6 Healthcare

6.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.7 Industrial

6.7.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.8 IT & Telecom

6.8.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.9 Others

6.9.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

