Micro LED Display Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2020-2024

In recent times, micro LED display market has received quite a slew of investments from consumer industry giants. Apple is reported to have developed an advanced micro LED display technology for its next generation of smartwatches. Samsung too made its way to the headlines recently with its introduction of a micro LED TV at the 2018 Consumer Electronic Show.

These aforementioned instances aptly underline the appreciable expansion of micro LED display industry over the recent years. Indeed, micro LED display industry is forecast to garner astounding proceeds from the sales of smartwatches, with a projected CAGR of 100% over 2018-2024, powered by their rising popularity.

The commendable growth prospect of this particular business vertical can be majorly attributed to the growing investment by eminent companies to bring technological modifications in near-to-eye devices. In this regard, it is prudent to mention that the expansion of the semiconductor industry has proved to be a catalyst in augmenting miniaturized electronics component trends, concurrently sowing the seeds of developments in micro LED display market as well.

Justifiably so, Apple has recently entered into a strategic partnership with the globally acclaimed Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). Through the agreement, Apple mainly intends to increase its research investment in micro LED panels for its upcoming smartwatch range.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Micro LED Display Market. They are as follows:

Apple, Inc., Cooledge, Epistar, Glo AB, Lumens, Mikro Mesa Technology, Oculus VR, Ostendo Technologies, Plassey Semiconductors, Samsung Electronics, Sony, Uiqarta, VueReal Technologies, X-Celeprint

Rising adoption of high-quality and low-cost smartphones could stimulate the demand for micro-LED displays across Asia Pacific. The region is experiencing a massive overhaul in its network infrastructure and internet connectivity, propelling the demand for advanced smartphones. This could hugely benefit micro-LED display business outlook. Additionally, APAC has a strong presence of displays and LED manufacturers owing to the immense availability of technological resources.

