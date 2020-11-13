Microarray Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2026
Microarray Market Trends covers the companies’ data including Growth potential analysis, Industry segmentation, Business trends, Growth drivers, Price trend analysis. The Report also Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Microarray Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.
The report thoroughly covers the Microarray market by type, applications and regions. The report provides an balanced and detailed analysis of the on-going Microarray trends, opportunities/high growth areas, Microarray market drivers which would help the investors to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Microarray Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides enumerated insight to support your decision-making process. Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified persuasive factors around which conventions about the market are made. These conventions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people.
Global Microarray Market is valued approximately at USD 4.0 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.0% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A microarray is a laboratory tool which is used to detect the expression of thousands of genes at the same time. It is a collection of microscopic feature (most commonly DNA) that can be probed with target molecules in order to produce either qualitative (diagnostic) or quantitative (gene expression) data. This tool is broadly utilized for medical treatment and diagnosis, biotechnological and several other researches, as well as in forensic investigations. It can be used for many micro molecules such as RNA, DNA, enzymes, proteins, tissues and carbohydrates. Also, it can be used for biomarker profiling, gene expression profiling, molecular interactions, mutations, pathway identification and enzyme activity. Increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide as well as growth in the funding for genomic and proteomic research are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, it was estimated that there were 9.5 million cancer deaths and 17.0 million new cancer cases worldwide. The global burden of cancer is expected to grow to 16.3 million cancer deaths and 27.5 million new cancer cases by 2040 due to the growth and aging of the population, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Since the prevalence of cancer is on surging trend thereby, the need for microarray has also increased due to it is fast, accurate, cost-effective and easy to do assay design therefore, facilitating high growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, growing utilization of microarrays in personalized medicine along with increasing research and development activities is the major factor likely to offer lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, strict government regulations and lack of skilled professionals are few factors anticipated to hampering the growth of global microarray market during the forecast period. Other factor that can also hinder the growth of the market is rapid advances in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), which facilitated NGS to be a highly cost-effective and accurate alternative all over the world.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Illumina, Inc.
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Merck Kgaa
- GE Healthcare
- Molecular Devices, LLC
- Arrayit Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Microarrays, Inc.
The objective of Microarray market is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The report on Microarray market is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.
A Pin-point overview of TOC of Microarray Market are:
Overview and Scope of Microarray Market
- Research goal & scope
- Research assumptions
- Research Methodology
- Key take-away
- Stakeholders
- Market Segmentation
Microarray Market Insights
- Industry snapshot
- Regulatory Framework
- Microarray Market Dynamics
- Microarray Market Forces
- Microarray Market Driver Analysis
- Microarray Market Restraint/Challenges analysis
- Microarray Market Opportunity Analysis
- Factors Influencing Development of Microarray Market
- Driving Forces and Market Opportunities
- Threats and Challenges in Microarray industry
- Forecast on Microarray Market Size
- Forecast on Microarray Market Trend
Industry analysis – Porter’s Five Force
- Microarray Market PEST Analysis
- Microarray Market Value Chain Analysis
- Microarray Industry Trends
- Company Market Share Analysis
Company Profiles
- Overview
- Product Benchmarking
- Recent Developments and Technological Advancement
