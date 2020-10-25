Microprinting Market Competitive Landscape and Outlook Report 2020-2025

Being introduced as a cost-effective security solution, stakeholders expect microprinting market share to gain substantial ground in the next five years. Microprinting has come up as a counterfeiting deterrence and will continue its legacy of being sought-after in end-markets, including banking & finance, healthcare, packaging and government organizations.

Since microprint cannot be reproduced, it has been setting the trend and is being used on the security stripe running throughout a bill. In August 2018, Walmart reported receiving $1,000 in fake $20 bills.

Innovations and robust technological advancements have triggered the demand for printing solutions with high security, resolution and supreme quality. Companies are providing high security printing technologies for, say passports, to keep counterfeit documents at bay.

In the latest research report compiled microprinting market has been projected to surpass US$800 million by 2025.

Of late, single-sided microprinting has gained prominence in identity cards to prevent fraudulent activities. Prominently, governments have been using single-sided microprinting in official documents and postal stamps to bolster safety feature.

Given that microprinting provides a cost-effective and innovative solution, established companies are not shying away from bringing single-sided microprinting solution to the fore with an added security feature. For instance, a manufacturer of plastic cards Team NiSCA has introduced PR-C101 card printer that fosters single-sided microprinting and provides durable and high quality ID cards.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Microprinting Market. They are as follows:

Government of India is said to have used microprinting using the technique text smaller than 0.25 mm to bolster security feature in passports. Governments across the globe are cashing in on the prevailing technologies to curb forgery and counterfeiting in travel documents.

Leading companies are vying to boost their production portfolios through product roll outs and reducing product recalls. For instance, Xerox Corporation rolled out its Xerox AltaLink Multifunction Printers (MFPs) with extra security feature providing an added layer of protection to network threats in April 2019.

Amid surge in counterfeit currency, microprint is likely to be sought-after across end-use applications. Packaging application portfolio may provide lucrative growth opportunities, while stakeholders will also count on rising demand from government agencies.

