Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market: Industry Challenges, Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2020 – 2027 | Trivitron Healthcare, Hologic Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Summary of the Report

The market would gain significant growth rate during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 reaching a substantial market size by 2027. The market has been analyzed taking into considerations the different factors which includes the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, key competitor landscape, trend analysis, outlook, estimate and forecast factors.

Ultrasound imaging devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 418.46 million by 2027. Rising awareness towards early disease diagnosis and technological advancement in ultrasound imaging devices are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Major Key Players of the Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market

GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric), Hitachi, Ltd., Trivitron Healthcare, Hologic, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd, FUJIFILM Corporation (A Subsidiary of Fujifilm Holdings Corporation), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (A Subsidiary of Canon) SAMSUNG HEALTHCARE (A Subsidiary of Samsung Electronics CO, LTD.) among other domestic and Middle East and Africa players.

Market Overview, Key Trends Market Dynamics

The market would gain significant growth rate during the forecast period, reaching a substantial market size by 2020. The market has been analyzed taking into considerations the different factors which includes the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, key competitor landscape, trend analysis, outlook, estimate and forecast factors. The impact of COVID -19 could be seen on the market; however, the Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market would recover from this pandemic by end of the next year.

Key insights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

Worldwide COVID-19 status as well as economic overview.

Effects on demand and supply chain of this business vertical.

Long-term and short-term effect of COVID-19 disease outbreak on the industry.

Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Ultrasound imaging devices market is segmented on the basis of array format, device display, device portability, technology, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of array format, the market is segmented into phased array, linear array, curved linear array and others.

On the basis of device display, the market is segmented into color ultrasound devices and black and white (B/W) ultrasound devices.

On the basis of device portability, the market is segmented into trolley/cart-based ultrasound devices, compact/handheld ultrasound devices, stationary ultrasound devices and point-of-care ultrasound devices.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into diagnostic ultrasound and therapeutic ultrasound.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into radiology/general imaging, obstetrics and gynecology, cardiovascular, gastroenterology, vascular, urological, orthopedic and musculoskeletal, pain management, emergency department, critical care and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, surgical centers, research and academia, maternity centers, ambulatory care centers, diagnostic centers and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender, third party distributors and retail sales.

