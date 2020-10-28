Miguel case: A hearing is planned, but mother fears

One day after completing the five-month death of the boy Miguel Otávio Santana da Silva, who died falling from the 9th floor of a building in a luxury condominium in the central area of ​​Recife, the briefing and trial of Sarí Corte Real, First is taking place Lady, instead. de Tamandaré, who is accused of abandoning the unfit for work, resulting in death. The occasion is reserved for the judicial hearing of witnesses for the prosecution, defense and the accused. The hearing will take place on December 3rd at 9 a.m. in the 1st Court for Crimes against Children and Young People.

For Miguel’s mother, Mirtes Renata de Souza, the main concern right now is to ensure that all witnesses appear at the hearing. “My lawyers are overseeing that everyone is properly summoned so that the hearing is not postponed or the case is not canceled. We are fighting to prevent this from happening because that is what their defense wants. But we are fighting to have it gives.” and she is convicted and arrested, “defends the mother.

Forensic attorney and member of the Brazilian Association of Lawyers for Democracy (ABJD), Clarissa Nunes, said that witnesses at the hearing are expected to confirm what has been reported at the police station. If the hearing is held in the presence of all the witnesses, the judge gives the parties involved a deadline to request a new due diligence – the production of evidence that has not yet been presented.

If not, a deadline will be opened for final prosecution and defense allegations. At that moment, when the prosecutor understands that there is evidence that Sarí Corte Real committed the crime and is asking for a conviction. “The defense, in turn, will ask that the defendant be acquitted or even convicted of another type of criminal if they believe the evidence presented shows that there was no intention to kill, for example,” he added.

The crime of abandoning the unfit for work, resulting in death, is punishable by imprisonment ranging from four to 12 years. Sarí is currently awaiting a provisional release after being arrested in the act and released after paying bail of R $ 20,000.

The attorney says it is impossible to predict what will happen as any witness can change the course of the trial, but warns that it is imperative that civil society remain vigilant on the case. “We cannot allow the judiciary, based on the social class of the defendant, to be permissive in criminal activities and overlooked by Mirtes, a poor black woman. This is precisely the profile of the woman to whom the Brazilian judicial system has routinely and historically reduced rights, covered up her voice and denied the right to exercise motherhood, ”she concludes.

Source: BdF Pernambuco

Edition: Vanessa Gonzaga