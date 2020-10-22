Militarized operation makes integration of

Since 2018, migration management of the Venezuelan River in Brazil has been carried out by Operation Acolhida, a logistic task force for the state of Roraima coordinated by the Brazilian army and international and national organizations, many of which are linked to United Nations (UN) organizations are.

After nearly five years of intense migration to Brazil (2015-2020), this model of militarized response continues to create difficulties, allowing action beyond the emergency to empower migrant communities in the process of autonomy and integration into Brazilian society.

The operation was launched during Michel Temer’s tenure (2016-2018) and aims to organize the arrival of Venezuelans in Brazil. The federal government later took control of the reception of Venezuelans through Provisional Measure 820, but decided to designate the Ministry of Defense to coordinate reception measures.

At the start of the operation, some civil society organizations spoke out against militarization. The controversy reached Geneva, Switzerland at the 38th session of the UN Human Rights Council in 2018 with the voice of Venezuelan activist Lígia Bolívar, who denounced the violation of the rights of the more than 1.6 million people who had left Venezuela towards others Countries in America. The complaint mentioned the welcoming process in Brazil.

The National Council for Human Rights (CNDH) was also against a militarized administration, claiming that the measure violated what the new Migration Act (Act No. 13.445 / 17) advocates, i.e. the replacement of the national security paradigm with the logic of human rights.

The harvest of migrants involves aspects that are outside the scope of the armed forces

“Adequate reception of migrants includes aspects of documentation, protection and access to rights as well as competencies that are outside the constitutional scope of the functions of the armed forces,” emphasizes the 2018 report by the CNDH.

Read more: Operation praised by Bolsonaro at the United Nations displaces Venezuelans in Boa Vista (RR)

Despite all the recommendations, Operation Welcoming has been carried out since March 2018 and focused on three pillars: the arrangement of the border, the accommodation of migrants and internalization. After three years of service, Marcia Oliveira, professor in the Postgraduate Program in Society and Borders (PPGSOF-UFRR), estimates that the operation is insufficient to deal with the complexity of the migration context in Roraima.

Migration policies aren’t effective, they’re just emergencies

“The current reception policy presented by the state does not correspond to the (humanitarian) wishes in a context in which the migration policy is not effective, but only an emergency of the state as well as national, international agencies and government organizations,” argues the teacher.

Against autonomy

Operation Welcoming is currently managing 14 accommodations in the capital Boa Vista (September 13, Jardim Floresta, Latife Salomão, Nova Canãa, Pintolândia, Rondon 1, Rondon 2, Rondon 3, Santa Tereza, São Vicente 1, São Vicente) together with various humanitarian organizations 2 and Tancredo Neves) and Pacaraima (BV-8 and Janokoida). A total of 4,518 people live in the rooms, most of whom are female heads of household (approx. 960).

Migrant autonomy is a boiling point for current migration management as Operation Welcoming also has primary responsibility for migrants’ disarticulation of autonomous self-governing professions.

“My piece of Venezuela in Brazil”, as community members define spontaneous professions / Benjamin Mast

So far, eight of the 10 spontaneous professions in Boa Vista have been deactivated (former sec. . Relocated to remaining places in emergency shelters, they received temporary rental support or were interned. Jobs at Embratel and Clube do Trabalhador (Ka’Ubanoko) are still active.

We live like prisoners in the shelter, we can’t even cook our food

According to Operation Reception, the main reason for the dismantling of professions is related to the “lack of sanitary conditions in spontaneous professions”. However, shelters cannot provide adequate conditions for the community either. “We live as prisoners in the shelter, we can’t even cook our food, we have little access to water, we live in tents, they are shared baths for 500-700 people. I speak from my experience and many other migrants. I have been in Lived an animal shelter with a newborn son and it was an experience I don’t want to repeat. In this room our word doesn’t count, there is no decision from us, “says Ka’Ubanoko’s Creole guide Yidri Torrealba.

Also read: General encourages Covid-19 infection at Roraima shelter to “immunize troops”

According to a statement from Operation Welcomed, evictions will be carried out in accordance with the emergency plan for spontaneous occupations and meet “all legal humanitarian criteria”. However, at no time did the plan involve the Venezuelan communities of spontaneous occupations in its establishment. “I know what is a prior consultation and I know that what they are doing is not a consultation, they gave us information. They only gave one option: shelter. They call it consultation. We feel vulnerable,” says the indigenous Deputy Chief Warao from Ka’Ubanoko, Leannys Torres.

The deputy chief Warao of Ka’Ubanoko, Leany Torres, who represents around 140 indigenous families of the occupation / Benjamin Mast

The occupation of Ka’Ubanoko has an inter-ethnic community made up of non-indigenous Venezuelan migrants (Creoles) and displaced indigenous peoples belonging to four ethnic groups: Warao, Pemon, Eñepa and Kariña.

Located in the peripheral neighborhood of Jóquei Clube, the parish received a statement that the space would be completely vacant on October 28th, a date relaxed by pressure from the parish. The unexpected news amid the pandemic was heralded by Operation Welcome, which aims to end opposition to the militarization of migration management.

The group is fully aware of its organization, it is a legitimate community that should not be evicted

“Ka’Ubanoko is resistance because it is that opportunity to welcome and integrate into local society. The group that is there is fully aware of its organization. It’s a legitimate community that shouldn’t be evicted, ”explains Professor Marcia.

Even with the threat of eviction in sight and the coercion of the military having convened a meeting to discuss eviction, the community remains organized and self-governing. “Shelter and internalization are short-term solutions that exacerbate the problem and transfer it to other countries. You don’t have long-term answers, but we do: Build autonomous communities, ”concludes Yidri Torrealba from Ka’Ubanoko.

The Ka’Ubanoko community makes hallaca, traditional Venezuelan food / Benjamin mast

Edition: Rogério Jordão