Militarized operations hinder the integration of

Since 2018, Migration Management of the Venezuelan River in Brazil has been running Operación Acogida, a logistical strength for the state of Roraima (on the border with Venezuela) coordinated by the Brazilian Army and international and national organizations, many of which are linked to the organization are de las Naciones Unidas (UN).

After five years of intense migration fluidity in Brazil (2015-2020), this model of militarized response continues to create difficulties so that further measures can be taken in an emergency and the migrant communities are strengthened in an autonomous process and integration into Brazilian society.

The aim of the operation, which was created during the management of Michel Temer (2016-2018), is the organization of the Venezuelan legate in Brazil. Later, through Provisional Measure 820, the federal government added control of Venezuelan law. However, I decided to designate the Department of Defense to coordinate the lawsuits.

The Operations Commission and some civil society organizations have spoken out against militarization. The controversial story about Geneva (Switzerland) at the 38th session of the UN Human Rights Council in 2018 with the voice of Venezuelan activist Ligia Bolívar, who denounced the breach of more than 1.6 million personal data, this Salieron of Venezuela returns to other countries in America back. The report mentions the lawsuit in Brazil.

The National Human Rights Council (CNDH) also stood up against the militarized management, claiming that the measure, contrary to proponents of the new Migration Law (Law No. 13.445 / 17), is the sea and the sustainability of the national security paradigm by logic of human rights.

The wave of migrants includes aspects that are outside the remit of the armed forces

“The rights of migrants include aspects of documentation, protection and access to rights, competencies that have the constitutional scope of the functions of the Fuerzas Armadas,” emphasizes the report drawn up by the CNDH in 2018.

Taking into account all recommendations, the Operación Acogida has been implemented since March 2018 and focuses on three areas of work: border orders, dormitories for migrants and relocation to places of residence inland. After three years of work, Marcia Oliveira, professor of the Postgraduate Program in Sociedad y Fronteras (PPGSOF-UFRR), shows that the operation is not enough to cope with the complexity of the migration context in Roraima.

Migration policies aren’t effective, they’re just emergencies

“The current Acogida policy presented by the state does not correspond to the Anhelos (Humanitarios), in a context in which the migration policy is not effective, but only emergencies, both of the state and of national, international organizations and organizations gubernamentales,” argues the Teacher.

Against autonomy

The Operación Acogida is currently located in front of 14 hostels in the capital Boa Vista (September 13, Jardim Floresta, Latife Salomão, Nova Canãa, Pintolândia, Rondon 1, Rondon 2, Rondon 3, Santa Tereza), São Vicente 1, together with various humanitarian organizations , São Vicente 2 and Tancredo Neves) and Pacaraima (BV-8 and Janokoida). The rooms have a total of 4,518 people, the majority of whom are homeless (approx. 960).

The autonomy of migrants is a crucial point for current migration management, as the Acogida Acogida also has primary responsibility for the dismantling of autonomous professions administered by migrants.

“Mi trozo de Venezuela en Brasil”, how community members define spontaneous professions / Benjamin Mast

There are currently 10 spontaneous professions in Boa Vista that have been disabled (Former Sec. Educación, Totozão, Segad, Former Nursery, Futura PM, Clínica de Rehabilitación, Antiguo Shopping and Casa Bernardo Coutinho) where 1,400 people lived. In rooms that are available in shelters, you will receive temporary help to the tenant to be reubiert inland. There are also active professions in Embratel and Clube del Worker (Ka’Ubanoko).

We live as prisoners in refuge, we cannot cook our food

According to Operación Acogida, the main reason for job cuts is related to the “lack of health conditions in spontaneous jobs”. However, the refugees were also unable to offer suitable conditions for the community. “We live as prisoners in the refuge, we cannot cook our food, we have access to water, we live in tents, we have shared baths for 500-700 people. I speak from my experience and many other migrants. A refuge with one born child and an experience I do not want to repeat. In this room our word does not exist, there is still no decision, “says Ka’Ubanoko’s Creole leader Yidri Torrealba.

According to a notice from the Acogida operation, the evictions will be carried out in accordance with the emergency plan for spontaneous occupations and meet “all legal humanitarian criteria”. However, the plan at all times included the Venezuelan spontaneous occupation communities in their “If you know what a consultation is for, and what they are doing is not a request, they give us information. They only give you one option: refuge. You give you this consultation. We feel vulnerable, “he says. the indigenous Vicecacique Warao de Ka’Ubanoko, Leannys Torres.

Indigenous Vicecacique Warao de Ka’Ubanoko, Leany Torres, who represents around 140 indigenous families of the occupation / Benjamin Mast

The occupation of Ka’Ubanoko has an inter-ethnic community made up of non-indigenous Venezuelan migrants (mestizos) and displaced indigenous pueblos belonging to four ethnic groups: Warao, Pemon, Eñepa y Kariña.

The ward is in the peripheral neighborhood of the Jockey Club and I received the explanation that the room was completely vacant on October 28th. It is closed and more flexible due to the presence of the community. The unexpected news amid the pandemic was announced by the Operación Acogida, which aims to end opposition to the militarization of migration management.

The group is fully aware of its organization, it is a legitimate community that should not be transferred

“Ka’Ubanoko is resistance because it represents this possibility of success and integration into local society. The group that is there is fully aware of its organization. It’s a legitimate community that shouldn’t be transferred, ”explains Professor Marcia.

Even with the impending eviction threat and coercion from the military, which has convened meetings to discuss the eviction, the community remains organized and firm for self-government purposes. “Refuge and transfer to places in the city where solutions to abbreviations increase the problem and transfer them to other states. In the case of the broad levels, we still have: building autonomous communities, ”concludes Yidri Torrealba from Ka’Ubanoko.

Comunitaria de Ka’Ubanoko hace hallacas, traditional Venezuelan food / Benjamin Mast

