Millimeter wave technology Market development Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market development Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2026

The latest report on ‘Millimeter wave technology market’ as added by Market Study Report, LLC, offers comprehensive details on industry size, regional spectrum and revenue estimates of the business. In addition, the report stresses on major challenges as well as the latest growth strategies implemented by significant players of the industry.

Global Millimeter wave technology Market is valued approximately at USD 530.8 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 35.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bridgewave Communications, Inc.

Keysight Technologies

NEC Corporation

Sage Millimeter, Inc.

Siklu Communication Ltd

Aviat Networks, Inc.

Farran Technology

Millimeter Wave Products Inc.

Millivision Technologies

Vubiq Networks, Inc

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Scanner Systems Radar and Satellite Communications Systems Telecommunication Equipment

By Frequency Band:

Band Between 24 GHz and 57 GHz Band Between 57 GHz and 86 GHz Band Between 86 GHz and 300 GHz

By License Type:

Light Licensed Frequency Millimetre Wave Unlicensed Frequency Millimetre Wave Fully Licensed Frequency Millimetre Wave

By Application:

Consumer and Commercial Healthcare Industrial Automotive and Transportation Autonomous Vehicle Others

By Region:

North America S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of the World

Millimeter wave technology is used to reduce traffic pressure on the base station (BS) of the network as these millimeter waves open up more spectrum and reduces the congestion on the current radio spectrum. that increases the speed of communication and improves the quality of network. It gives large bandwidth to provide high quality network services.

Rising mobile data traffic and demand for bandwidth intensive applications is one of the major factors that contributes to the growth of global millimeter wave technology market during forecast period.

According to World Economic Forum Organization, 4.4 zettabyte of digital data was created by end of 2013 and expected to boost up to 44 zettabytes by the end of 2023. Further, according to the Ericsson Mobility Report 2017, mobile data traffic volume across the globe is growing with the CAGR of about 42% during 2016-2022.

Hence, increase in mobile data traffic across the globe is expected to increase the demand as well as adoption of millimeter wave technology to provide better data speed and reduce traffic congestion in communication networks. This is expected to promote the growth of global millimeter wave technology market during forecast period. However, the adverse effect of radiation caused by millimeter waves on the environment is restraining the market growth during the forecast period. of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Millimeter wave technology market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high penetration of 4G LTE coupled with the testing of 5G testing.

Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as heavy investment in this technology, increasing mobile traffic would create lucrative growth prospects for the Millimeter wave technology market across the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

