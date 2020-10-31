“Minamata” with Johnny Depp in theaters before the 2021 Oscars

In the movie “Minamata” Johnny Depp plays a legendary American photographer. The film will be released in theaters in the spring, just before the Oscars.

Los Angeles (AP) – Social drama “Minamata” starring Hollywood star Johnny Depp (57) in the lead role will hit theaters in the 2021 Oscar season. MGM studio wants to release the film in February, industry magazines reported. Variety and Deadline.com.

This would make him eligible for the planned Academy Awards in late April. Depp, who embodies the legendary American photographer W. Eugene Smith (1918-1978), was praised by critics for his portrait. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star premiered the film at the Berlinale last February.

Journalist and later photographer Magnum Smith was best known for his relationships during World War II. He also documented the lives of US steel workers, the plight of Spanish farm workers during Franco’s dictatorship, and a heartbreaking environmental scandal in the Japanese coastal city of Minamata.

A chemical plant there had dumped highly toxic mercury into a bay in the 1950s. About 3,000 people have died and thousands have suffered severe nerve damage. Smith traveled to Minamata for “Life Magazine”, won the trust of poisoning victims and helped uncover the environmental scandal with his photos.

The film, directed by Andrew Levitas, starred opposite Depp, including Bill Nighy and Hiroyuki Sanada. Depp had been nominated for an Oscar three times for “Best Actor” since 2004, but he hasn’t always achieved anything.