Mini Cold Storage Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

Selbyville, Delaware According to the recent research report titled ‘Global Mini Cold Storage Market Analysis, 2020’, available with Market Study Report LLC, global mini cold storage market is projected to expand with a year-over-year growth rate of 10% during 2020-2025.

As per the report, the growth of global mini cold storage market is attributed to the upsurge in vegetable and fruit wastes each year due to an inadequate cold chain infrastructure, in tandem with increasing demand for chilled & frozen foods globally, and expansion of retail industry in emerging economies like China and India.

Based on the capacity, global mini cold storage market is divided into 51-100 ton, 21-50 ton, and up to 20 ton. Speaking of power source, the market is bifurcated into solar and electricity, wherein the former segment held majority market share in 2019 owing to burgeoning demand for cold storage which preserve the quality and freshness of products for longer time periods while keeping power costs low. Developing economies like India, have observed a considerable rise in demand for solar mini cold storage in rural as well as urban areas. Further, new product launches by several organizations are entering are expected to boost the segment growth in the upcoming years.

Elaborating on material type, global mini cold storage market is segmented into aluminum and steel & stainless steel. Moving on to automation type, the market is split into fully and semi-automatic automation. Whereas, the application spectrum comprises pharmaceuticals, fruits & vegetables, fish, meat & seafood, beverages, processed food, and others

Geographically, global mini cold storage market is fragmented into India, China, Australia, Japan, and others. India market is likely to witness a spike in the demand for mini cold storage solutions over the forecast duration, attributable to absence of cold chain and appropriate storage facilities resulting in wastage of 16% of the country’s agricultural products like vegetables and fruits annually.

Major contenders in global mini cold storage market are Dana Group, WJ Kenyon Group, Sveiki Constructions, Hengel, Koldtech, Darwin Chambers, OnlyKem Technology, Blue Star, Ecozen Solutions, Transking, Uma Puf Panel, Ahata, and Advance Agro Ripe.

