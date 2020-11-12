Mini-revival of television gymnastics

Berlin (dpa) – It starts: stretching. A sneaker in pink leggings shows you how. Follows: jogging in place, jumping, touching the ground with your hand. The motivation in the “Power Po” training, which the Hessischer Rundfunk will soon show: “Take your time. It will be exhausting enough. “

Participatory sport is reminiscent of the 1980s, when make-up sports enthusiasts in perms and brightly colored suits brought the aerobic trend from the United States to German television. Gymnastics exercises on TV have survived to this day. A German news agency survey of broadcasters showed: In Corona times there is even more participatory sport overall.

A mini revival for television gymnastics: When there were many restrictions in daily life during the crown pandemic in spring, the Hessischer Rundfunk (HR) showed three quarters of an hour of hands-on sport by a popular sports club at the morning. “We wanted to help people in Hesse stay fit and healthy despite closed gyms and canceled sports courses,” the public broadcaster said. “Fit for the day” is now running again in November.

Radio Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) also introduced a fitness television format after the outbreak of the pandemic, which also takes place in the morning during the week. The same picture emerges in the Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR): in April, around noon, on the NDR television, the new format “The north stays fit at home” was broadcast with the best athletes.

Not only public attorneys jump on the trend. Pay TV channel Sky launched the “SkyGym” fitness format with 10-minute workouts for its Sky Sports program this spring. According to the broadcaster, the lineup can currently be seen on the morning of the weekend.

But this development cannot be observed everywhere. The multimedia group ProSiebenSat.1 sees it this way: “Participatory sport is so individual today that it does not play a role for our broadcasters”. There are also no plans for a participatory sports program on ZDF.

“Tele-Gym” – at Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR), the TV format, which is about 30 years old, is in contrast to other programs – for example, “Exercise with, stay fit” on Saarland radio in the 1960s, ” Enorm fit “on ZDF in the 80s or” medicine according to degrees “in the GDR – it has survived to this day.

The forerunners of “Tele-Gym” in the 1970s were ski gymnastics with sports star Rosi Mittermaier. Interest has increased in Corona times. The BR gives the numbers: Before the first block, the show attracted an average of 71,000 spectators nationwide on weekdays around 8:30 am from the start of the year to mid-March, up from 87,000 since then. And by the time of the first block, 110,000.

This year, the BR introduced another interactive “Fit with Felix” format featuring ski star Felix Neureuther, designed primarily for digital channels. Additionally, one episode is currently airing on BR television on Sundays.

The dpa survey revealed further trends: TV broadcasters integrate sports exercises into their programs, but do not offer their own formats. Examples: In the first there are also fitness and relaxation exercises in the “ARD-Buffet” service program, and this even before Corona. The number of hits is said to have increased since the spring. There is no fixed slot for a practical sports format.

The Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk and the Südwestrundfunk have also been integrating sports exercises into their afternoon service programs for some time. “We are currently seeing an increase in demand for offers, says the MDR, also due to the closure of fitness centers and the start of the ‘dark season’.” At the Saarländischer Rundfunk, Corona led the presentation of fitness exercises in the sports section of the state show (“Current Report”) from March to May.

Another trend: there are interactive offers in the digital, but not in the current TV program. Private broadcaster RTL is currently offering sports exercises on its website as part of the “Lockdown Challenge” campaign. Westdeutsche Rundfunk (WDR) announces: “Anyone who wants to be guided to active sports in front of a screen does not do so at a specific and predetermined time with the help of a linear offer. At the moment we are therefore not planning a practical sports format in a linear program, but we offer various offers on request ». And this is what SWR has in mind for existing digital sports formats: “We are also planning to record a new format with several episodes this year, which will likely reach people mainly via YouTube and Facebook.”

Broadcasters tend not to assume that there will be a long-term widespread comeback and growing interest in television sports. According to the RBB: “The online market for sports offers is so diverse that anyone looking to exercise is more likely to find a tailor-made program there.”