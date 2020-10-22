Mining Drills and Breakers Market to See Major Growth by 2025: Boart Longyear, Caterpillar Inc., Doosan

Mining drills and breakers, the most common component of heavy machinery, plays a significant role in underground mining operations. Drills and breakers are utilized to drill earth surface and demolish stones or rock for mining operation respectively. The growth in the demand for underground mining equipment owing to rapid changes in energy efficiency and environmental regulations by several countries government is contributing to the industry growth globally. Of late, increasing investments in the development of advanced technologies that offer enhanced efficiency, improved automation and safer mining operations by various mining organizations across the world.

Boart Longyear, Caterpillar Inc., Doosan Corporation, Energold Drilling Corp, Epiroc AB, Furukawa Co. Ltd, Geodrill Limited, Komatsu Ltd, Metso Corporation, Sandvik AB

The report was prepared by conducting numerous in-depth interviews with leading vendors, industry experts and independent research along with data collected through various authenticated secondary sources including annual reports, press releases etc. Primary data collection includes mediums such as telephonic interview, LinkedIn in mails, email, analyst call, press conferences, virtual meetings that took place post Covid i.e in last few months of 2020.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

South & Central America (Argentina, Chile, and Brazil)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa)

Europe (United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia)

Market Driver:

Continuously Growth in the Demand for Metals and Commodities Across the World to Boost the Demand for Mining Drills and Breakers

Market Trends:

The Advent of Autonomous Mining Equipment Globally

Market Opportunities:

Upcoming Emission Regulations and Technological Advancement

Increasing Mining Activities for Coal and Other Precious Metals across the World

