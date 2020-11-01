Missing kisses and hugs? Discover alternatives to share affection – society

This Sunday, the Directorate-General for Health posted advice on social media on how to give hugs, kisses and handshakes in times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Portuguese are very welcoming and take every opportunity to greet you with a kiss, handshake or even a hug. With that in mind, and because we are living in a pandemic where touch should be avoided, health officials are showing us whether those habits can be changed by a simple wave, a hand on the chest, or even a “cool” one.

Read all the recommendations from the Directorate-General for Health to avoid physical contact: