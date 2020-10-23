Mobile Anti-Malware Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Forecast by 2027- Avast Software s.r.o., Bitdefender, ESET, Spol. S.R.O. Kaspersky Lab, Lookout, Malwarebytes, McAfee

The mobile anti-malware solutions offer protection to mobile devices against unwanted short message services, push messages, applications, viruses, malware, Trojans, spyware, and others that access data without the users’ knowledge. The malware attacks are one of the most cultured challenges of cybersecurity. These threats discover and exploit vulnerabilities and then use such recognized vulnerabilities for a further assault into a mobile network. The mobile anti-malware provides full life-cycle protection against zero-day and phishing threats with a complete in-depth defense framework.

The report aims to provide an overview of mobile anti-malware market with detailed market segmentation by operating system, organization size, vertical. The global mobile anti-malware market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mobile anti-malware market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the mobile anti-malware market.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011210/

The List of Companies:

1. Avast Software s.r.o.

2. Bitdefender

3. ESET, Spol. S.R.O.

4. Kaspersky Lab

5. Lookout, Inc.

6. Malwarebytes Inc.

7. McAfee, LLC

8. Sophos Ltd

9. Symantec Corporation (NortonLifeLock Inc.)

The global mobile anti-malware market is segmented on the basis of operating system, organization size, vertical. On the basis of operating system, the market is segmented as Android OS, Apple OS, Windows OS, BlackBerry OS, others. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as SMBs, large enterprises. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, healthcare, retail, media and entertainment, utilities, telecom and IT, others.

The increasing number of malware attacks on smartphones and the increase in adoption of the “bring your own device” (BYOD) concept among organizations are some of the major factors driving the growth of the mobile anti-malware market. Moreover, there has been a growth in cyber-attacks due to the immense penetration of the internet into the lives of the masses and the rising dependency on this medium for communication, which is anticipated to boost the deployment of anti-malware software.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global mobile anti-malware market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The mobile anti-malware market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Buy NoW @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00011210/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com