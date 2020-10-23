Mobile Light Tower Market Size to Witness Huge Growth by 2026

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report adds 2020-2026 Global Mobile Light Tower report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.

Ongoing technological advancements, higher efficiency, and extensive use across applications like mining, construction, and oil & gas are driving the growth of global mobile light tower market.

Mobile light towers illuminate the work premises to enhance the overall productivity and workforce efficiency, thereby improving safety during construction or mining activities in remote locations. They incorporate aluminum reflectors for diminished glare and improved performance. Extended lifespan, high illumination, optimal performance, eco-friendliness, and low power consumption are some of the key features fueling the product demand.

Request sample copy of this Report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2640062/?utm_source=illadelink.com&utm_medium=AN

Based on lighting, metal halide segment is experiencing a robust demand as they are inexpensive and cost-efficient. Wide ranging applications of metal halide systems such as hockey rinks, large stadiums, large indoor spaces, and as high bay lighting for warehouses are sustaining the segment growth. These systems are best source of high CRI white light.

Elaborating on the technology landscape, mobile light tower industry is bifurcated into hydraulic lifting system and manual lifting system, among which the latter segment is set to record a CAGR of over 3.8% through 2026.

Speaking of the application spectrum, emergency & disaster relief segment is projected to register 5% CAGR through 2026. LED light tower irradiates a larger area as compared multiple pole towers in case of remote locations or disaster relief. They are ideal in difficult environments and in bad weather conditions. Moreover, mobile light towers are highly versatile and can be transported through a vehicle to the desired site, making it the best equipment during rescue operations. Thus, these benefits are fueling the demand for mobile light towers for emergency & disaster relief applications.

From a geographical front, global mobile light tower market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Middle East & Africa held over 7% revenue share of the overall market in 2016 and will continue to grow lucratively over the forecast timeline.

Major players in global mobile light tower market are Aska Equipments Ltd., The Will-Burt Company, Generac Power Systems, LTA Projects, Terex Corporation, Progress Solar Solutions, LLC, Wacker Neuson Group, Atlas Copco, Olikara Lighting Towers, Light Boy Co., Ltd., DMI Light Towers, Doosan Portable Power, Larson Electronics LLC, Chicago Pneumatic, Colorado Standby, and J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Questions & Answers: Global Mobile Light Tower Market

Q1: What are the key growth driving factors of global mobile light tower market?

A: Ongoing technological advancements, higher efficiency, and extensive use across applications like mining, construction, and oil & gas are driving the growth of global mobile light tower market.

Q2: Why is the demand for metal halide mobile light tower growing rapidly?

A: Metal halide systems are inexpensive and cost-efficient which enables their application in hockey rinks, large stadiums, large indoor spaces, and as high bay lighting for warehouses.

Q3: Which are the leading players in global mobile light tower market?

A: Major players in global mobile light tower market are Aska Equipments Ltd., The Will-Burt Company, Generac Power Systems, LTA Projects, Terex Corporation, Progress Solar Solutions, LLC, Wacker Neuson Group, Atlas Copco, Olikara Lighting Towers, Light Boy Co., Ltd., and DMI Light Towers.

Complete Report At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/mobile-light-tower-market?utm_source=Marketwatch.com&utm_medium=AN

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog