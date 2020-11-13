MOBILE PAYMENT TECHNOLOGIES MARKET COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK | PAYTM; SIX CARD SOLUTIONS; WORLDPAY, LLC; WIRECARD; ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.; NOVATTI GROUP LIMITED; PAYUMONEY; PAYSAFE HOLDINGS UK LIMITED; STRIPE; DWOLLA; MTN GROUP MANAGEMENT SERVICES (PTY) LTD; ORANGE;

Mobile Payment Technologies market research report has been produced with the systematic gathering of market information for ICT industry. All this information is supplied in such a way that it properly gives explanation of various facts and figures to the business. The market data provided in this report helps to discover diverse market opportunities present worldwide for ICT industry. This report gives accurate information about market trends, industrial changes, and consumer behaviorH etc. Taking up such market research report is always very advantageous for any company, whether it is a small scale or large scale, for marketing of products or services. Analytical study of this Mobile Payment Technologies market report helps in mapping growth strategies to increase sales and build brand image in the market.

Mobile Payment Technologies Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 35.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. New Growth Forecast Report on Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market By Type (Proximity Payment, Remote Payment), Purchase Type (Airtime Transfers & Top-Ups, Merchandise & Coupons, Money Transfers & Payments, Travel & Ticketing, Others), End-Use (BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Tourism, Education, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunications, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Type

Proximity Payment Near Field Communication (NFC) QR Code Payment

Remote Payment Short Message Service-Based (SMS-Based) Direct Operator Billing Digital Wallet Unstructured Service Supplementary Data/Sim Tool Kit (USSD/STK)



By Purchase Type

Airtime Transfers & Top-Ups

Merchandise & Coupons

Money Transfers & Payments

Travel & Ticketing, Others

By End-Use

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Hospitality & Tourism

Education

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunications

Others

Geographical Insights:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Market Drivers:

Increased levels of users of smartphones, smart devices availing the usage of internet is expected to drive the growth of the market

Availability of innovative methods of usage and advancements in technology; the market is expected to be driven by this factor

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding security and threats of hacking private information is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of regulations and standards to transact with individuals and organisations in different regions or across borders; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis: Mobile Payment Technologies Market

Global mobile payment technologies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobile payment technologies market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Mobile Payment Technologies Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost Key Players like

Visa; Ant Financial; Airtel India; Boku Inc.; Apple Inc.; AT&T Intellectual Property; Mastercard; Google; Fortumo; American Express Company; PayPal; Tencent; Vodafone Group; Fiserv, Inc.; Microsoft; First Data Corporation; BlueSnap Inc.; Global Payments Inc.; Paytm; SIX Card Solutions; Worldpay, LLC; Wirecard; ACI Worldwide, Inc.; Novatti Group Limited; PayUmoney; Paysafe Holdings UK Limited; Stripe; Dwolla; MTN Group Management Services (Pty) Ltd; Orange; Millicom; Safaricom; Comviva and among others.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Global Mobile Payment Technologies Industry Market Research Report

Chapter Two: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Three: Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market, by Type

Chapter Four: Mobile Payment Technologies Market, by Application

Chapter Five: Global Mobile Payment Technologies Production, Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

Chapter Six: Global Mobile Payment Technologies Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

Chapter Eight: Competitive Landscape

Chapter Nine: Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

Chapter Ten: Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

Chapter Eleven: New Project Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

