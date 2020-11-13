MOBILE PAYMENT TECHNOLOGIES MARKET COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK | PAYTM; SIX CARD SOLUTIONS; WORLDPAY, LLC; WIRECARD; ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.; NOVATTI GROUP LIMITED; PAYUMONEY; PAYSAFE HOLDINGS UK LIMITED; STRIPE; DWOLLA; MTN GROUP MANAGEMENT SERVICES (PTY) LTD; ORANGE;
Mobile Payment Technologies market research report has been produced with the systematic gathering of market information for ICT industry. All this information is supplied in such a way that it properly gives explanation of various facts and figures to the business. The market data provided in this report helps to discover diverse market opportunities present worldwide for ICT industry. This report gives accurate information about market trends, industrial changes, and consumer behaviorH etc. Taking up such market research report is always very advantageous for any company, whether it is a small scale or large scale, for marketing of products or services. Analytical study of this Mobile Payment Technologies market report helps in mapping growth strategies to increase sales and build brand image in the market.
Click HERE To get Free SAMPLE COPY OF THIS REPORT (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-mobile-payment-technologies-market
Mobile Payment Technologies Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 35.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. New Growth Forecast Report on Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market By Type (Proximity Payment, Remote Payment), Purchase Type (Airtime Transfers & Top-Ups, Merchandise & Coupons, Money Transfers & Payments, Travel & Ticketing, Others), End-Use (BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Tourism, Education, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunications, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Mobile Payment Technologies Market 2026 Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)
- American Express Company,
- PayPal,
- Tencent,
- Vodafone Group,
- Microsoft,
- First Data Corporation,
- BlueSnap Inc.,
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
By Type
- Proximity Payment
- Near Field Communication (NFC)
- QR Code Payment
- Remote Payment
- Short Message Service-Based (SMS-Based)
- Direct Operator Billing
- Digital Wallet
- Unstructured Service Supplementary Data/Sim Tool Kit (USSD/STK)
By Purchase Type
- Airtime Transfers & Top-Ups
- Merchandise & Coupons
- Money Transfers & Payments
- Travel & Ticketing, Others
By End-Use
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
- Retail
- Media & Entertainment
- Hospitality & Tourism
- Education
- Healthcare
- IT & Telecommunications
- Others
Geographical Insights:
- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.
- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.
- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.
Market Drivers:
- Increased levels of users of smartphones, smart devices availing the usage of internet is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Availability of innovative methods of usage and advancements in technology; the market is expected to be driven by this factor
Market Restraints:
- Concerns regarding security and threats of hacking private information is expected to restrain the growth of the market
- Lack of regulations and standards to transact with individuals and organisations in different regions or across borders; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market
Competitive Analysis: Mobile Payment Technologies Market
Global mobile payment technologies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobile payment technologies market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.
Mobile Payment Technologies Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost Key Players like
Visa; Ant Financial; Airtel India; Boku Inc.; Apple Inc.; AT&T Intellectual Property; Mastercard; Google; Fortumo; American Express Company; PayPal; Tencent; Vodafone Group; Fiserv, Inc.; Microsoft; First Data Corporation; BlueSnap Inc.; Global Payments Inc.; Paytm; SIX Card Solutions; Worldpay, LLC; Wirecard; ACI Worldwide, Inc.; Novatti Group Limited; PayUmoney; Paysafe Holdings UK Limited; Stripe; Dwolla; MTN Group Management Services (Pty) Ltd; Orange; Millicom; Safaricom; Comviva and among others.
Table of Content:
Chapter One: Global Mobile Payment Technologies Industry Market Research Report
Chapter Two: Industry Chain Analysis
Chapter Three: Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market, by Type
Chapter Four: Mobile Payment Technologies Market, by Application
Chapter Five: Global Mobile Payment Technologies Production, Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)
Chapter Six: Global Mobile Payment Technologies Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
Chapter Eight: Competitive Landscape
Chapter Nine: Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
Chapter Ten: Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast by Region
Chapter Eleven: New Project Feasibility Analysis
Chapter Twelve: Research Finding and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Appendix
Read More: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-mobile-payment-technologies-market
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.
About Us:
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475