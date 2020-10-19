Mobility Scooters Market to See Major Growth by 2025 | Invacare, Medline Industries, Dynatronics

A mobility scooter is a type of electric scooter (operated with the help of batteries) that has a posture like wheelchair and it is designed to work corresponding to motor scooter. Mobility scooter has 3 wheels to 5 wheels and also suitable for long distance travelling as it offers comfort, ease of use and elegance. Gasoline-powered scooters are rapidly replaced by electric or battery-powered scooters. Mobility scooters acts as an alternative to wheelchairs thereby providing chance of travelling for the patients, geriatric people and others with knee or spine disabilities. Government is taking initiative and offering different schemes to support the use of mobility scooters are across the globe.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Mobility Scooters Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Invacare Corporation (United States),Medline Industries, Inc. (United States),Dynatronics Corporation (United States),Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (United States),Changzhou Qian Jing Rehabilitation Co., Ltd. (China),Carex Health Brands (United States),Roma Medical (United Kingdom),Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co. Ltd. (China),GF Health Products, Inc. (United States),Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Company (India)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (3-wheeler, 4-wheeler, 5-wheeler), Application (In door, Out door)

Growth Drivers

Increment in count of geriatric population

Increasing disorders related to knee and spine

Market Influencing Trends:

Technological advancement to add on more features like foldability

Growing government initiative to support such products

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Mobility Scooters Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Mobility Scooters market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Mobility Scooters Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Mobility Scooters

Chapter 4: Presenting the Mobility Scooters Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Mobility Scooters market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Mobility Scooters Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Mobility Scooters Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

