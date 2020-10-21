Molded Interconnect Devices (MID) Market Trends, Companies, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2026

Molded Interconnect Devices (MID) Market Trends covers the companies’ data including Growth potential analysis, Industry segmentation, Business trends, Growth drivers, Price trend analysis. The Report also Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Molded Interconnect Devices (MID) Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

Molded interconnect devices are revolutionizing the standard electrical and mechanical designs in various applications, particularly in the telecommunications and automotive industries. These devices work best when substituting several components in a circuit-board product. MIDs basically integrate electrical and mechanical functions into one piece, making an important contribution to design in terms of assembly and manufacturability.

These devices combine the connectors, circuit boards, housing, as well as cables comprising traditional product interfaces and integrate them into one completely functional, compact part. Molded interconnect devices are used in many industries and products, from automotive to medical and in tablets and cell phones.

Molded interconnect device (MID) market is anticipated to expand at a significant rate throughout the coming time period owing to the growing use of MIDs in several high-revenue industry verticals. Molded interconnect device (MID) are 3-dimentional electromechanical parts which bring together the best of both electrical and mechanical engineering.

Molded interconnect devices are implemented in many different applications. The telecommunication industry has found the benefit of using these devices specifically for the internal antennas in cell phones. This new style of antenna substitutes the typical antenna stub or retractor. It is also used in automotive applications such as the brake light fixtures.

These devices can reduce component count as well as cost by embedding features like a connector, a lamp holder, or a wire harness within a device. MIDs can also be designed to be self-supporting, thereby removing the additional mechanical parts required to support pc boards. Subsequently, by removing the required number of parts, these devices shorten assembly time and save space as well.

Based on application, the market is classified into automotive, healthcare, consumer products, industrial, military & aerospace, telecommunication & computing, and others. Among these the consumer products application segment is projected to witness a CAGR of over 14% through the analysis timeframe due to rising demand for sleeker designs in consumer electronic devices.

The molded interconnect device market is bifurcated in terms of process, application, and regional landscape.

With respect to process, the market is segmented into LDS, 2-shot, and others. Among these, the other segment held a market share of over 8% in 2019 due to the increasing procurement of film insert molding which offers high durability with scratch resistant hard coats.

