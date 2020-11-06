Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents and Kits Market 2020 Technological Advancement and Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2027

The research report on the Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents and Kits Market is a deep analysis of the market. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report.

Global Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents and Kits Market is valued approximately at USD 12.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Qiagen New England Biolabs Illumina, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Agilent Technologies, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Merck KGaA Promega Corporation Takara Bio, Inc.

Molecular biology enzymes, reagents, and kits finds extensive application in a wide range of fields, including, drug discovery, life science research, diagnostic testing, research and development. They are primarily used for analysis of cell surface makers that act as a therapeutic and/or diagnostic target.

The rise in number of new molecular kits and reagents due to rise in prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorder, along with surging technological advancements in life science industry are few factors responsible for the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in November 2019, Asuragen, Inc. has launched a new the AmplideX PCR/CE SMN1/2 Plus Kit that provides easy-to-use products for complex testing in oncology and genetics.

This kit is compatible with a wide range of thermal cycling equipment. Similarly, in January 2020, Agilent Technologies has unveiled a new SureSelect XT HS2 DNA Kit, which is intended to overwhelm the challenges confronted by researchers throughout the preparation of DNA sequencing libraries. This novel kit facilitates the researchers to select the workflow that better outfit their necessities. Thus, these initiatives undertaken by manufacturers are likely to promote the adoption of molecular biology enzymes, reagents and kits all over the world. However, the high cost and limited reimbursements for genetic testing are the major factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents and Kits market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in funding for genomics research, along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region.

Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rising life science and drug discovery research activities across developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the molecular biology enzymes, reagents and kits market across the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Kits & Reagents Enzymes

By Application:

Cloning Sequencing PCR Epigenetics Others

By End-Use:

Pharma & Biotech Academic & Research Hospital & Diagnostics

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents and Kits Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

