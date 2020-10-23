Molecular Diagnostics Market 2020: Product, Overview And Share Forecasted To 2026

Latin America molecular diagnostics market size is estimated to hit an annual valuation of more than US$1 billion by 2026. The regional adoption can be attributed to growing awareness about the availability of cost-effective molecular diagnostic technologies among the general population. .

Expanding geriatric population-base, increasing incidence of chronic diseases across both developed and developing countries along with advancement in technology are likely to drive molecular diagnostics market outlook.

Molecular diagnostics is a collective term used for techniques employed to analyze biological markers involved in an expansive range of human ailments. These tools provide rapid and precise approaches for the detection, as well as monitoring of infectious and chronic diseases.

Blood screening, oncology testing, genetic testing, and infectious disease testing are some of the major molecular diagnostics applications. Genetic testing market size is projected to record a CAGR of about 11% through 2026, with recent advances in diagnostic technologies offering higher specificity and sensitivity. From its application in diagnosis of rare disorders, the scope of genetic testing has expanded tremendously over the past several.

In terms of technology, molecular diagnostics market is bifurcated into mass spectrometry, in situ hybridization, PCR, isothermal amplification, chips & microarrays and sequencing. Sequencing market is expected to showcase a notable CAGR of more than 12% over 2020-2026. In the current scenario, novel assays based on next-generation sequencing are being developed to aid healthcare professionals to master the genomic power. The sequencing-based devices provide the advantages of accurate screening, diagnostic testing, accuracy, safety and reliability. These attributes enhance human understanding of disease by earlier detection of diseases and reducing the turnaround time.

Key players operating in molecular diagnostics market include Biocartis Group NV, Abbott Molecular, Becton, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Dickinson and Company, Cepheid, and Johnson & Johnson and Danaher Corporation. These companies are undertaking various organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand their product portfolios and increase profitability. Industry players are continuously investing in R&D for advancing technology to gain a competitive edge over the market.

