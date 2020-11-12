Molecular Diagnostics Market to accrue appreciable gains by 2026

Molecular Diagnostics Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The molecular diagnostics market is slated to grow at an exponential rate over the coming years attributing to technological developments and subsequent growth of advanced molecular diagnostic methods for accurate as well as early-stage diagnosis of chronic diseases. Molecular diagnostics can be defined as a collection of techniques used to analyze biological markers which are involved in a wide array of human ailments. In addition, substantial growth has been seen in recent years in the number of research studies carried out around the world, which is creating demand for molecular diagnostics.

Technologies like in-situ Hybridization, mass spectroscopy, and PCR are undeniably an essential part for most of these research studies. This immense usage of molecular diagnostics products is expected to drive the industry growth in coming years.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/434

Molecular diagnostic tests can help women evaluate the possibility of their breast cancer reoccurring at a later stage in life, or inform doctors what drug might be the right treatment for a patient diagnosed with late-stage melanoma. Moreover, it can also monitor the overall level of HIV virus in the patient’s blood to determine the efficacy of the treatment.

Molecular diagnostics market size is forecast to cross the USD 15 billion mark by 2026, projects GMI, in its in-depth research study.

In recent years, a significant rise has been witnessed in the number of research studies being carried out to develop advanced diagnostic techniques. Technologies such as mass spectroscopy, in-situ Hybridization, and PCR are undeniably a vital part of most of the research studies. Large scale utilization of molecular diagnostics products may fuel industry growth.

Various diagnosis options for lethal infectious diseases, such as RSV virus, flu, tuberculosis, HPV, STD and meningitis among others offered by molecular diagnostics devices will boost product penetration. Moreover, escalating demand for early-stage diagnosis of chronic diseases and point-of-care diagnostics may stimulate molecular diagnostics market growth over the coming years.

Based on application, molecular diagnostics market is segmented into blood screening, infectious disease, oncology testing and genetic testing. Among them, the oncology testing segment is touted to witness considerable growth over the analysis period. In 2019, oncology testing industry generated a revenue of over USD 1.3 billion in the overall share.

The segmental growth is attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer across the globe. As per World Health Organization estimates, cancer is the leading cause of mortality, worldwide, which accounted for around 9.6 million deaths in 2018 alone. Rise in registered cases of cancer has increased the demand for diagnostic procedures and will positively impact industry expansion.

In terms of technology, molecular diagnostics industry is bifurcated into mass spectrometry, in situ hybridization, PCR, isothermal amplification, chips & microarrays and sequencing. Sequencing market is expected to showcase a notable CAGR of more than 12% over 2020-2026. In the current scenario, novel assays based on next-generation sequencing are being developed to aid healthcare professionals to master the genomic power. The sequencing-based devices provide the advantages of accurate screening, diagnostic testing, accuracy, safety and reliability. These attributes enhance human understanding of disease by earlier detection of diseases and reducing the turnaround time.

Germany is likely to lead Europe molecular diagnostics market and expand at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. Rise in incidences of infectious diseases, changing lifestyles, and favorable demographic trends, such as rapid greying of population across the region may stimulate industry growth. Moreover, increasing spending on research and development in the molecular diagnostics field owing to mounting demand for early diagnosis of diseases may provide impetus to molecular diagnostics industry expansion.

Key players operating in molecular diagnostics market include Biocartis Group NV, Abbott Molecular, Becton, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Dickinson and Company, Cepheid, and Johnson & Johnson and Danaher Corporation. These companies are undertaking various organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand their product portfolios and increase profitability. Industry players are continuously investing in R&D for advancing technology to gain a competitive edge over the market.

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/molecular-diagnostics-market-report

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Molecular diagnostics industry 360º synopsis, 2015 – 2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Application trends

2.1.3. Technology trends

2.1.4. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Molecular Diagnostics Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.3. Industry impact forces

3.3.1. Growth drivers

3.3.1.1. Technological advances and increasing awareness towards early disease diagnosis in North America

3.3.1.2. Escalating demand for POC diagnostics in Asia Pacific

3.3.1.3. Increasing geriatric population

3.3.1.4. Increasing number of R&D initiatives in developing economies

3.3.1.5. Rising incidences of infectious diseases

3.3.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3.2.1. Lack of clear and uniform regulatory framework

3.3.2.2. Increasing cost of disease diagnostics

3.4. Growth potential analysis

3.4.1. By application

3.4.2. By technology

3.5. Technology landscape

3.6. Pricing analysis

3.7. Porter’s analysis

3.8. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.8.1. Company market share analysis, 2019

3.9. PESTEL analysis