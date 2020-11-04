Money abuse and money laundering. Jair Bolsonaro’s son officially accused – Executive Digest

The Rio de Janeiro Public Ministry formalized the charge against Flávio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of the current President of Brazil, highlighting four corruption-related crimes in 2007 and 2018 when he was a Member of the Legislative Assembly of the same state .

There are also allegations against 15 other ex-aides and against Fabrício Queiroz, a 54-year-old ex-police officer who is very close to the Bolsonaro family.

In a plan to appropriate the salaries of a former employee of the President’s son in the Rio de Janeiro Congregation, all the accused were investigated and the crimes of “criminal organization, embezzlement, money laundering and embezzlement” were investigated.

Flávio Bolsonaro would be the leader and Queiroz would be the “operator” of what is known as the “cracked” system which obliges anyone hired by the legislative assembly to hand over part of their salary. According to the authorities, the system is common among Brazilian politicians.