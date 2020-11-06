Money laundering. Prosecutors open third investigation into Spanish King Emeritus – Executive Digest

State Attorney General Dolores Delgado and Attorney General Alejandro Luzon announced this Friday that a third investigation is underway against King Emeritus Juan Carlos I, who is still in an “embryonic” state. .

Like the previous two, it is being handled by the Supreme Court Registry, the Spanish newspaper ABC says.

The two prosecutors have not disclosed any aspect of the content of this new investigation by the King. It is only known that this is to clarify whether the retired king has committed tax crimes and money laundering.

At this time, no action has been taken, and it is not known whether the events under investigation occurred before or after Juan Carlos I’s abdication in June 2014.

This new investigation combines two more lawsuits that have opened around King Emeritus.

The attorney general issued a decree this Tuesday to investigate Juan Carlos I for fleeing the tax authorities. He wants to find out whether the former head of state has not reported any donations of more than 278 thousand euros to the Ministry of Finance.

It was the second time in recent months that the Attorney General has decided to put together some investigations into the former head of state’s allegedly hidden assets.