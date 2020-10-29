“Monstruoso”, “absurd”, “arbitrariness”: Bolsonaro maneuvers

The National Health Council (CNS) responded to Decree 10,530, issued Tuesday (27) by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) to pave the way for the privatization of Basic Health Units (UBS). The text, which will also be signed by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, approves studies on the sales model to be adopted. The government assumes that the privatization will take place through the Investment Partnership Program (PPI). In a public demonstration with the press, CNS President Fernando Pigatto said the measure was “arbitrary”.

“We are referring to our Technical Chamber for Basic Services for a more thorough assessment and for taking appropriate action. At this moment we need to strengthen the Unified Health System (SUS) that saved lives, ”said the Chairman.

Political actors have also spared criticism of the presidential decree. On Twitter, Senate opposition leader Randolfe Rodrigues (AP) said the measure “is absurd, especially now that SUS is the main tool to fight the pandemic, especially for those most in need”.

Also read: Thirty years: SUS withstands structural challenges, dismantles the government and is pandemic

In the same social network, the Federal MP Ivan Valente (Psol-SP) declared that the decree was “monstrous”. “Bolsonaro’s intent is nothing less than the privatization of UBS, a resounding blow to SUS,” he added, adding that Psol is preparing a Legislative Decree Project (PDL) to try to stop the move with Congressional approval .

MEPs Jandira Feghali (RJ), Alice Portugal (BA) and Márcio Jerry (MA) from PCdoB presented a PDL to fight for the invalidation of the text. “This is a measure that would have been unthinkable at a time of pandemic when SUS was proving critical to the health of Brazilians. But based on the dismantling of people like Bolsonaro and Guedes, nothing else was to be expected. It has long been known that they don’t care about people’s health. However, UBS is part of the SUS, its gateway, and the decree that has been passed violates the Brazilian Constitution by setting up mechanisms for the privatization of UBS, ”the parliamentarians stress.

“Health Policy Distortion”

The same initiative was adopted by the PT bank, which presented PDL 453/2020. “It is an attack on the health of the population and we will not allow this authoritarian setback,” said Congresswoman Maria do Rosário (PT-RS) on Twitter.

The Basic Health Units (UBS) are the places where patients in the Unified Health System (SUS) receive first aid. They are spread across communities in different parts of the country and deal, among other things, with health promotion and protection, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation. Pediatrics, general medicine, and nursing services are some of the services provided, which also include vaccinations, lab test collection, and referral to specialized nursing, etc.

In the text of PDL 453, parliamentarians affirm that the privatization of UBS “condemns the population not to have access to basic health, medicines and medical care”. They also point out that the decree does not explain how the units will work in partnership with the private sector.

‘If’ running ‘means the direct provision of health services by the private sector, there is a risk of total public health policy distortion. The decree also makes no reference to the law on bidding, which can lead to defrauding the principle of impersonality, ”argues the PT, adding that Bolsonaro’s text is generic and therefore still“ creates legal uncertainty about its scope ”. .

Congresswoman Erika Kokay (PT-DF) pointed out that the decree had not previously been discussed with community health managers: “SUS is saving lives and the government from death to weaken the system and sell UBS? Only a genocidal government can propose privatizing SUS in the middle of a pandemic. We will not allow it, “said the parliamentarian in various messages on Twitter.

government

Brasil de Fato tried to hear from the Ministry of Economic Affairs about criticism of the decree but was unable to contact him. The folder told the press on Tuesday (27) that the idea was to improve the delivery of services in the UBss.

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas