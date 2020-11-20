MOOC Market Size by Product Type, By Application, By Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast by 2027

Massive open online course (MOOC) market will grow at a rate of 40.50% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report massive open online course (MOOC) market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Global MOOC Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the MOOC Industry

Growing demand for personalized medicine is expected to create new opportunity for the MOOC market.

Clinical trial digitization allows the processing in different forms of voluminous patient-related data. Such data are being used by pharmaceutical companies to improve the effectiveness of trial execution.

Growing demand for quality data is expected to drive the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing demand for personalized drugs, increasing adoption of new technology in clinical research, growing research & development promoting outsourcing and increasing diseases prevalence will drive the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027

Complete report is available

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market By Component (Platforms, Services), Course (Humanities, Computer Science & Programming, Business Management, Science, Health & Medicine, Education & Training, Engineering, Others), User Type (High School, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Corporate),

Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market Scope Country Level Analysis

Massive open online course (MOOC) market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, component, course and user type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the massive open online course (MOOC) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the massive open online course (MOOC) market due to large presence of various solution vendors in the U.S. Asia-Pacific and Europe are the expected region in terms of growth in massive open online course (MOOC) market.

Top Players in the Market are Coursera Inc., Pluralsight LLC, edX Inc., iversity, Udacity Inc., LinkedIn, FutureLearn, NovoEd, Udemy Inc., MOOC-CN Information Technology (Beijing) Co Ltd., Alison, Edmodo, Brain4ce Education Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Federica Weblearning, INTELLIPAAT, Jigsaw Academy Education Pvt Ltd., Kadenze Inc., Khan Academy, Linkstreet Learning, Miríadax, My Mooc, Simplilearn Solutions, Skillshare Inc., and WizIQ Inc among other

