More than 1.2 million deaths worldwide – Executive Digest

As of Monday, the world exceeded 1.2 million deaths from Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. In total, the pandemic has already caused 1,200,850 deaths worldwide.

The United States, Brazil and India are the three countries with the highest number of deaths in the world: 230,000, 160,000 and 122,000, respectively.

The three countries in Europe with the highest number of deaths are the United Kingdom (46,000), Italy (38,000) and France (37,000).

According to Johns Hopkins, more than 46 million cases of Covid-19 have been recorded worldwide since the pandemic began. The USA, India and Brazil are again the hardest hit countries.